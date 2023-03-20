UGC says Jagannath has ‘no scope’ to snub cluster admission test

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has said Jagannath University has “no scope” to step out of the cluster admission test system after it sought to move away from the method.

In a statement on Monday, the UGC said a meeting with vice-chancellors decided that 22 universities, along with Jagannath University and Bangladesh Islami University, will be part of the cluster exams in the 2022-23 academic year.

“The cluster exam system is a good one. Some issues emerged over arranging the test in the new method, but there’s no scope to back off from this due to that,” Kazi Shahidullah, the chairman of the UGC, said.