    Low pressure intensifies over the Bay of Bengal

    The Met Office says the low-pressure system is likely to intensify further

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 9 May 2023, 04:40 AM
    Updated : 9 May 2023, 04:40 AM

    The low-pressure system that formed over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a “well-marked low”.

    It was formed over the Southeast Bay and the adjoining South Andaman Sea and intensified on Tuesday over the same area, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department. The low in the Bay could develop into a cyclone, called Mocha, a name proposed by Yemen.

    The cyclones forming over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the regional agency ESCAP. The names are fixed according to a list from 13 countries in the region.

    In December, Cyclone Mandous, which formed in the southwestern bay, swept the coasts of the Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry before weakening.

    It is likely to intensify into a depression by Tuesday evening over the same region, according to India’s Meteorological Department. The depression is expected to develop into a cyclonic storm on May 10.

    It is likely to move initially north-westwards until the morning of May 12 before recurving gradually toward the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.

