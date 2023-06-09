GAS FILLING PROCESS

One of the factories in Ashulia's Kathgara was locked, but workers were spotted inside through the gate, refilling small cylinders. None of them agreed to open the gate or talk.

In another factory, an overturned large cylinder was seen lying with a piece of ice on top and a 12-kg cylinder stored inside a plastic drum filled with ice.

In these factories, there are usually four to six workers. During risky tasks like gas refilling, the other workers move out of the area, leaving one “skilled” person to handle it.

The nozzle of a small 12 kg cylinder is opened using a special tool. It is then filled with sand and water. The cylinder is placed in a large drum filled with ice to keep the cylinder cool during the refilling.

The main task begins as the gas is transferred from the large cylinder to the smaller one through a pipe. During the filling process, thick steam-like emissions of ice and air are released.

The factory, owned by Kalam Mia, does not have a signboard. According to Kalam, he started the gas refill business with the support of Nur Nobi, who takes care of him and several others involved in this business.

He also claimed he gives Nur a monthly payment of Tk 1,000 to Tk 5,000 to deal with the administration and police.

Lalon, Belal, Karim, Nahid, Khokon, Badal, Helal, and several others are also part of the gas refill business, he added, without giving their full names.

Kalam said that even the dealers of prominent LPG companies are well aware of the illegal factories. "They choose to stay silent in order to increase sales and meet their targets."

Others in the illegal business also identified Lalon from Kathgara and Nur from Tajpur as the main perpetrators.

Nazrul Islam, an LPG dealer in Ashulia, explained: "The gang members acquire empty cylinders from various dealers. They proceed to fill five 12 kg cylinders with gas extracted from a single 45 kg cylinder. As a result, each cylinder receives 3 kg less gas.”

“To make matters worse, these 12 kg cylinders often bear the logos of well-known companies, deceiving unsuspecting customers," he added.

The businessman also expressed concern about the impact on genuine traders.

At Nur's factory in the Tajpur area, a similar scene unfolded. Despite the locked gate, a visible gap allowed glimpses of pickup vans filled with cylinders inside.

Nurul Amin Dewan, a resident of the area, said he had once gone inside and seen the workers filling the cylinders with a mixture of gas, sand, and water. “I have reported this to the authorities, but unfortunately, no action has been taken."

When contacted, Nur said, "I cannot discuss managing the police station as I have my security concerns. However, Lalon is fully aware of the situation."

Fazlul Karim, the owner of Karim Enterprises in Ashulia’s Narsinghpur, used to be involved in the business but has now quit.

He said that there are about 50 illegal refill factories in Ashulia, with Lalon managing them.

According to him, Lalon would fill small cylinders with sand and water before adding gas using a special device.

He also revealed the existence of a depot owned by Lalon in the Kathgara area.

Fazlul added, "Gas in large cylinders costs Tk 5 less per kilogram compared to small cylinders. So, even by refilling a 12 kg cylinder, there is a profit of Tk 60. If you refill 100 cylinders, you can earn Tk 6,000."

He said all the cylinders from the factory that exploded in Kathgara were sold to Rahim Raj Enterprises, owned by Sohrab Ali from the Narsinghpur area.

However, the shop has been closed since the incident.

Lalon could not be reached as his phone was switched off.

There is limited information available about him, and it is unclear where he is from or where he resides.