    Owner gets bail before 10th anniversary of Rana Plaza disaster that caused global outrage

    He secures the bail just about three weeks before the 10th anniversary of the disaster that killed at least 1,135 people

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 April 2023, 02:06 PM
    Updated : 6 April 2023, 02:06 PM

    Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed in 2013 in one of the worst industrial disasters in Bangladesh that killed at least 1,135 people, has secured bail from court. 

    Defence lawyer Qamrul Islam said there was no bar on Rana’s release after the High Court panel of Justice Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin granted him bail on Thursday in a case over the deaths that shook the world. 

    Rana was arrested five days after the disaster and sued in several other cases over charges related to irregularities in construction and corruption.

    In March 2022, the High Court issued a rule asking why Rana would not be granted bail. He now secured bail 20 days before the 10th anniversary of the disaster. 

    In the case over the deaths filed by Sub-Insector Wali Ashraf at Savar Police Station, the accused include Rana’s father Abdul Khaleque, mother Marzina Begum and the then mayor of Savar Municipality Md Refatullah. 

    The trial started in July 2018 after police named 41 people in the charge sheet. 

    Rana was sentenced to three years in jail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission.

