Owner gets bail before 10th anniversary of Rana Plaza disaster that caused global outrage

Sohel Rana, the owner of Rana Plaza which collapsed in 2013 in one of the worst industrial disasters in Bangladesh that killed at least 1,135 people, has secured bail from court.

Defence lawyer Qamrul Islam said there was no bar on Rana’s release after the High Court panel of Justice Akram Hossain Chowdhury and Justice Shahed Nuruddin granted him bail on Thursday in a case over the deaths that shook the world.

Rana was arrested five days after the disaster and sued in several other cases over charges related to irregularities in construction and corruption.