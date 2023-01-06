Hasina to visit property bought in her mother's name in Khulna

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is travelling to Khulna to visit two jute warehouses that belong to her mother, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

She is scheduled to leave for Dighalia Upazila by road from Gopalganj on Friday. Security has been beefed up throughout Khulna city ahead of her first trip to the district in five years.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bought a plot at Nagarghat in Dighalia in his wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s name that housed two jute warehouses, said Khulna Awami League General Secretary Sujit Adhikari. The prime minister will visit those warehouses.