    বাংলা

    Hasina to visit property bought in her mother's name in Khulna

    Bangabandhu bought a plot housing two jute warehouses before independence and its ownership passed to Hasina after her parents' deaths

    Khulna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2023, 07:07 AM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2023, 07:07 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is travelling to Khulna to visit two jute warehouses that belong to her mother, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

    She is scheduled to leave for Dighalia Upazila by road from Gopalganj on Friday. Security has been beefed up throughout Khulna city ahead of her first trip to the district in five years.

    Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman bought a plot at Nagarghat in Dighalia in his wife Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib’s name that housed two jute warehouses, said Khulna Awami League General Secretary Sujit Adhikari. The prime minister will visit those warehouses.

    She is likely to spend the night in Gopalganj and start for Dhaka the next morning. “The prime minister’s trip is not a state visit and therefore, local leaders and activists can’t meet her,” Sujit said.

    Bangabandhu bought the 1.32-acre land near the Bhairab river during the Pakistani period, said Dighalia Upazila Awami League President Khan Nazrul Islam. Back then, Bangabandhu’s brother Sheikh Abu Naser used to look after the asset.

    After the death of her parents, Hasina inherited the land, but she was unaware of the matter until her lawyer informed her about it in 2007

    Nazrul said the old jute warehouses were renovated and modernised. A rest house has been built next to them and the nearby road has been named after Sheikh Russel.

    “The prime minister will come to Khulna on a personal visit and will stay for around 15 minutes to an hour. Then, she’ll travel back to Gopalganj. Although it’s a personal visit, we’ve taken all kinds of security measures,” said Khulna Deputy Commissioner Khandaker Yasir Arefin.

    RELATED STORIES
    Protests as Bangladeshi youth, ‘armed with knife’, shot dead by police in US
    Bangladeshi youth shot dead by US police
    Bangladeshi expatriates organise protest against the death of Sayed Faisal, a 20-year-old student of the University of Massachusetts Amherst
    President Hamid calls for national unity for prosperous Bangladesh in final parliament address
    Hamid calls for unity in final address
    The president’s second and last term is set to end in April
    File Photo
    Hasina to address nation Friday
    It will mark the completion of the fourth year of the current tenure of the Awami League government
    Winter chill intensifies as wild cold wave grips parts of Bangladesh
    Cold wave grips eight districts
    The mercury dipped to 9 degrees Celsius in Jashore, the lowest temperature in the country

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher