Anisur, the 'undoubted chief' of Jamatul Ansar, had links with convict Ziaul Haque: RAB

The new militant outfit Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya had ties with the outlawed group Ansar Al Islam's leader Ziaul Haque, who was condemned to death for killing authors and publishers, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.

Major Zia, an expelled army man, visited Md Anisur Rahman aka Mahmud, chief of the Jamatul Ansar, multiple times in Bandarban, said RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin in a press briefing on Monday.

The RAB arrested Anisur and two other militants in Munshiganj's Lauhaganj Upazila on Sunday.

On Jun 23, the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime Unit (CTTC) of police arrested Shamin Mahfuz, another leader of the Jamatul Ansar, and his wife. The specialised police unit believes Shamin Mahfuz is the founder of the group.

But the RAB said that Shamin was just an adviser, while Anisur Rahman was the 'Amir' or chief of the outfit.