BNP, Chhatra League face off in Natore after explosions in front of BNP office

Two explosives have gone off in Natore ahead of a BNP rally scheduled to go ahead to press home the party’s 10-point demands, which include resignation of the government.
No injuries have been reported in the incident.
District BNP unit’s convener Shahidul Islam Bachchu confirmed that the explosions occurred in front of the party’s temporary headquarters in the town’s Alaipur area around 6:30 am Saturday.
Md Abdul Matin, Detective Branch chief in the district, said his men recovered two unexploded improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, from the location around 8 am.
Alleging that the Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League, loyalists are behind the explosions, Bachchu said: “Several people on motorcycles threw four explosives in front of the office and two of them exploded.”
Denying the BNP leader’s allegation, Shariful Islam, general secretary of the district Chhatra League unit, accused the BNP men for the incident.
Mahmuda Sharmin Neli, additional superintendent of Police (Natore Sadar Circle), said police were looking into the matter.
MELEE BETWEEN BNP AND AL MEN
Natore is among the 15 districts where BNP simultaneously organised a demonstration on Saturday to press home their 10-point demand.
After the recovery of the IEDs, the BNP demonstration programme set off, but a large group of Chhatra League men soon interrupted the rally.
According to bystanders, police blocked the group in front of the Bidyut Office near to the venue.
However, the rally participants and Chhatra League men began exchanging brickbats as chaos ensued. It took police around 30 minutes to retrieve order by sending the Chhatra League supporters away and leading the BNP men into their office nearby.
BNP’s Bachchu said at least seven of their men were injured in the 'attack', and two were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Chief of Natore Sadar Police Station Nasim Ahammed said the situation of the district town is under control.