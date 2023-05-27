BNP, Chhatra League face off in Natore after explosions in front of BNP office

Two explosives have gone off in Natore ahead of a BNP rally scheduled to go ahead to press home the party’s 10-point demands, which include resignation of the government.

No injuries have been reported in the incident.

District BNP unit’s convener Shahidul Islam Bachchu confirmed that the explosions occurred in front of the party’s temporary headquarters in the town’s Alaipur area around 6:30 am Saturday.

Md Abdul Matin, Detective Branch chief in the district, said his men recovered two unexploded improvised explosive devices, or IEDs, from the location around 8 am.