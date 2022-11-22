Lawyers doubt bolstered security will prevail as police claim escaped militants under watch

Additional police are deployed at the entrance of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka, while a security cordon of armed police is in place outside the court's lockup, and vehicles carrying law enforcers are accompanying every prison van in the front and behind.

The law-enforcing agencies beefed up security at the court premises in the capital on Monday, a day after two militants were snatched away by their associates from police custody at the court premises.

Lawyers, however, are quite sceptical about whether the bolstered security will last long.

“Everything will be the same again within two days,” said advocate Syed Shahinul Islam Rizvi.