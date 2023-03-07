People flung onto the street: witnesses recount devastating Old Dhaka building blast

It was just another day with added fervour of Shab-e-Barat in the crowded Siddique Bazar area of Old Dhaka, with the streets filled with traffic amid a rush of home-goers after office hours. A blast with a loud bang changed the familiar scene, covering the area with smoke.

Once the immediate shock passed, Anwar Hossain, an Uber driver, watched in disbelief a man clad in panjabi and pyjamas on the roof of his car with blood dripping from his head.

A panicked Anwar drove the car forward and pulled over. “The entire area was rocked. I thought a building collapsed.”