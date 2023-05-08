    বাংলা

    Two die as truck slams motorcycle in Dhaka

    Another man was injured in the accident

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 May 2023, 04:02 AM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 04:02 AM

    Two men have died as a truck rammed their motorcycle in the Dholaikhal neighbourhood in Dhaka.

    The dead were identified as furniture trader Abul Khair, 30, and Sabbir Hossain, 26, a worker. Nayeem, 17, another worker of Abul Khair’s shop, has been injured in the accident, police said.

    The three were returning home to Shyampur’s Dhalka Nagar by motorcycle from their Dholaikhal shop around 3:30 am on Monday, said SI Mizanur Rahman of Gendaria Police Station.

    Abul Khair, a native of Faridpur, was driving the motorcycle. A truck rammed his vehicle from behind at Dholaikal. Two of the co-riders fell on the right side and the third on the left. The truck ran over the two who fell on the right side and fled the scene, said SI Mizanur.

    Police were informed through the National Emergency Service Hotline 999 and went to the scene. They recovered the bodies and sent them to the morgue at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.

    RELATED STORIES
    2 die as truck rams motorised rickshaw van in Dinajpur
    2 die in Dinajpur road accident
    Police arrested the driver of a truck after it rammed into a battery-run rickshaw van and killed two passengers
    Colleagues of Mizanur Rahman, a school teacher killed by perpetrators in Rajbari’s Pangsa Upazila, hold a protest rally demanding quick arrest of the murderers.
    Panic in Rajbari village after school teacher shot dead
    The colleagues of the slain school teacher threatened to suspend classes at all educational institutions if the attackers are not arrested
    Five die, 15 injured in India road accident
    5 die, 15 injured in India road accident
    There were 40 people on the bus, which was carrying wedding guests in Uttar Pradesh
    Emergency personnel work on the site where a bus carrying tourists traveling to Guayabitos overturned, in Compostela, Nayarit state, Mexico in this handout image obtained from social media April 30, 2023.
    18 die as Mexico bus plunges off cliff
    Authorities reported that 11 women and seven men were killed

    Opinion

    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire
    Global ammunition race may decide Ukraine war
    Peter Apps