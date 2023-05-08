Two die as truck slams motorcycle in Dhaka

Two men have died as a truck rammed their motorcycle in the Dholaikhal neighbourhood in Dhaka.

The dead were identified as furniture trader Abul Khair, 30, and Sabbir Hossain, 26, a worker. Nayeem, 17, another worker of Abul Khair’s shop, has been injured in the accident, police said.

The three were returning home to Shyampur’s Dhalka Nagar by motorcycle from their Dholaikhal shop around 3:30 am on Monday, said SI Mizanur Rahman of Gendaria Police Station.