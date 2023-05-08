Two die as truck slams motorcycle in Dhaka

Two men have died as a truck rammed their motorcycle in the Dholaikhal neighbourhood in Dhaka.
The dead were identified as furniture trader Abul Khair, 30, and Sabbir Hossain, 26, a worker. Nayeem, 17, another worker of Abul Khair’s shop, has been injured in the accident, police said.
The three were returning home to Shyampur’s Dhalka Nagar by motorcycle from their Dholaikhal shop around 3:30 am on Monday, said SI Mizanur Rahman of Gendaria Police Station.
Abul Khair, a native of Faridpur, was driving the motorcycle. A truck rammed his vehicle from behind at Dholaikal. Two of the co-riders fell on the right side and the third on the left. The truck ran over the two who fell on the right side and fled the scene, said SI Mizanur.
Police were informed through the National Emergency Service Hotline 999 and went to the scene. They recovered the bodies and sent them to the morgue at Sir Salimullah Medical College Hospital.