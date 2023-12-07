Buckling under debt, poor families of Bangladesh arson victims struggle to survive

"The hospital provides the victim's medical needs and food, but we need money for our basic needs and to come here. We're finding it very hard to manage that," said Alkas.



They received Tk 10,000 from the information minister which they already spent.

Shakhawat's wife Tamanna attends to him at the hospital with their 14-month-old child, said Alkas. When Tamanna goes home, Alkas stays back.

“This is how it's going now. My brother is sick. I have to take care of his family and mine. Meanwhile, creditors are pressing us for instalments. I don't know what to do."

Amid the transport blockades enforced by the BNP and its allies, a Relax Paribahan bus was charged with a petrol bomb in Chattogram on Monday. Driver Sikdar Mohammad and helper Nazim Uddin got burnt and were admitted to the institute.

Sikdar’s injuries were serious with 25 percent of his body burnt, said Tariqul Islam, physician at the institute. Nazim Uddin had two percent of his body burnt.

'MORE LOANS’



Biprajeet and Anwar got burnt when arsonists set fire to a covered van in Gazipur's Kaliganj on Nov 8. They were initially taken to the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Anwar was sent home after receiving first aid there but Biprajeet was shifted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Biprajeet went to Bogura to repair a vehicle of his company and was returning to Dhaka in the covered van, he said.