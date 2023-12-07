Buckling under debt, poor families of Bangladesh arson victims struggle to survive

Shakhawat Hossain had taken a bank loan to renovate his house and started working as a bus supervisor to repay the debt in instalments.
Repayment seems a far cry now as the family is struggling to make ends meet while he is in great pain from burns sustained in an arson attack during the BNP’s antigovernment protests.
For the last five weeks, the 28-year-old has been undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
The treatment and medicines are free, but transport costs and miscellaneous expenses are mounting more pressure on the family.
Shakhawat, a native of Cumilla, was on duty onboard an Asia Paribahan bus which was set ablaze at Kakrail in Dhaka on Oct 28 during clashes between the BNP activists and police. The bus was requisitioned by the police.
Arsonists have burnt at least 250 public transports across Bangladesh during protests before the Jan 7 parliamentary polls.
Shakhawat is among 11 victims of those arson attacks who were admitted to the burn institute. Two others have died there and another discharged.
Most of the burn victims are transport workers and belong to the lower-income groups. They can buy food for their families only when they work.
The others who were admitted to the institute are Md Rabiul Islam, 25, Md Sabuj, 30, Md Jabbar, 45, Biprajeet Bhawali, 20, Md Hasan, 24, Manik Das, 45, Belal Hossain, 35, ‘Simon’, 24, Saiful Islam, 49, ‘Johny’, 27, Nazim Uddin, 20, and Sikdar Mohammad, 40.
Among them, truck driver’s assistant Belal Hossain from Khagrachhari died on Friday, while Biprajeet, a mechanic of Meghna Group, was discharged last week after he recovered.
Families of the arson attack victims said the government has been bearing the costs of medical treatment and food for the victims but they had to take loans to bear other costs.
Also, the families do not have their regular earnings with the sole breadwinners undergoing treatment.
"We're very poor. We have a single room in our house and that too, with a perforated roof. When it rains, water drips into the room. That's why my brother took a loan and started to renovate the house," said Shakhawat's brother Alkas Mia, who works at a bedding store.
Shakhawat was paying the instalments of his bank loan by working in the transport sector and he was already facing financial hardships for that, Alkas said. "Now everything is in a mess as he is hospitalised with burn injuries.”
Alkas, too, is burdened with debt but now he cannot work as he has to take care of his brother in the hospital..
"The hospital provides the victim's medical needs and food, but we need money for our basic needs and to come here. We're finding it very hard to manage that," said Alkas.
They received Tk 10,000 from the information minister which they already spent.
Shakhawat's wife Tamanna attends to him at the hospital with their 14-month-old child, said Alkas. When Tamanna goes home, Alkas stays back.
“This is how it's going now. My brother is sick. I have to take care of his family and mine. Meanwhile, creditors are pressing us for instalments. I don't know what to do."
Amid the transport blockades enforced by the BNP and its allies, a Relax Paribahan bus was charged with a petrol bomb in Chattogram on Monday. Driver Sikdar Mohammad and helper Nazim Uddin got burnt and were admitted to the institute.
Sikdar’s injuries were serious with 25 percent of his body burnt, said Tariqul Islam, physician at the institute. Nazim Uddin had two percent of his body burnt.
'MORE LOANS’
Biprajeet and Anwar got burnt when arsonists set fire to a covered van in Gazipur's Kaliganj on Nov 8. They were initially taken to the burn unit at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Anwar was sent home after receiving first aid there but Biprajeet was shifted to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
Biprajeet went to Bogura to repair a vehicle of his company and was returning to Dhaka in the covered van, he said.
When the van reached Kaliganj, a gang of nine to 10 assailants halted and vandalised it. Then they set fire to the van. Fire caught Biprajeet by the time he got off the vehicle.
Biprajeet was discharged from the hospital a week ago, said his mother Kalpana Rani Bhawali. "Now he's at home but his burn scars are yet to heal. He needs ointments and oral medicines. The doctors asked to take him back to the hospital if he faces any other trouble," she said.
Kalpana highlighted the family 's financial trouble, saying two of her sons were working to run the family. With one of them down with burn injuries, they had to take help from their relatives.
"The authorities provided all the medicines at the hospital. Now we're taking help from our relatives."
Initially, the company provided some financial help, she said. "But that wasn't enough as we, while attending the patient, had to buy food and bear other expenses for us. As my son came back home, we have to bear all expenses from now on. If this goes on, we'll have to take loans," Kalpana said.
When asked if they received any government aid, Kalpana said the authorities asked for their NID numbers and other information but they had yet to receive any help.
BURNT ALIVE
After a busy day of transporting passengers, tired Rabiul and Nayeem used to sleep inside the bus.
Like any other day, they slept inside the Asim Paribahan bus parked beside Demra's Deilla Bus Station on Oct 28.
As the night wore on, arsonists carried out an attack on the bus.
Rabiul somehow managed to leave the burning bus but Nayeem got burnt alive.
Rabiul said he cannot forget the horrific moment to lose his friend in front of his eyes.
Besides the painful burns, Rabiul said is facing a mental trauma from the agony of losing his friend.
[Writing in English by Sabrina Karim Murshed; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]