Transport strike cuts off Barishal ahead of BNP rally

“Usually I earn about Tk 2,000 over two days,” said Khokon, a three-wheeler driver iwho condemned the strike. “Are the people of Bangladesh so stupid that they don’t understand why the strike has been called?”

The strike has resulted in a suspension of launch, bus, microbus and three-wheeler service in the area. Only a few rickshaws and motorcycles were on the road on Friday afternoon. Ferry crossings are closed as well. Police have been deployed at every intersection.

All the counters at the Barishal Central Bus Terminal were shut on Friday morning and the buses were parked in rows. The area, usually buzzing with the calls of three-wheeler drivers offering rides, was unusually quiet.

Bus terminal worker leaders, on condition of anonymity, said that the bus owners group announced a suspension of bus service on long-haul and intra-district routes on Friday and Saturday to push for a five-point list of demands. The Nothullabad Bus Terminal, from which buses travel on routes all across the country, was closed due to the strike.

“No illegal vehicles can travel on the highway, according to an order from the High Court,” said Farid Hossain, general secretary of the Barishal District Road Transport Workers Union. “But that order is being violated and illegal vehicles are running anyway. We sent petitions to all the relevant government agencies, but have yet to receive a response, and so buses and microbuses from Nothullabad are not running.”

Workers say that bus service on 18 of the 112 routes from the Rupatoli Bus Terminal in Barishal city has been halted to press for the same demands. Workers were seen lazing about at the terminal with little to do.

Since Friday morning, launch service has been closed at the Barishal River Port, according to Inspector Kabir Hossain of the BIWTA Barishal Department of River Safety and Traffic Management.