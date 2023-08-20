Awami League has nothing to hide because it works for people: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League has no reason to hide anything from the people because her party always works to advance public interest.

"Our target is not to hide any information, rather to work for the welfare of the people," the prime minister said at the inauguration of the newly constructed 15-storey BTRC Bhaban via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday.

Besides the building for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Hasina also inaugurated a 13-storey Information Commission Bhaban and opened the construction of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation Complex, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.