Awami League has nothing to hide because it works for people: Hasina

Sheikh Hasina has said the Awami League has no reason to hide anything from the people because her party always works to advance public interest.
"Our target is not to hide any information, rather to work for the welfare of the people," the prime minister said at the inauguration of the newly constructed 15-storey BTRC Bhaban via video conferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday.
Besides the building for the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission, Hasina also inaugurated a 13-storey Information Commission Bhaban and opened the construction of the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation Complex, state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.
She said the Awami League government enacted the Right to Information Act to ensure that people get the information they need.
"The use of technology started during the tenure of the Awami League government. There was nothing during the BNP regime," she said.
The prime minister also said Bangladesh is marching towards prosperity confronting all the odds as the country has been being run by a democratic government with a stable condition since 2009.