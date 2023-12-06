Hero Alom appeals against his scrapped Bogura-8 candidacy

Alom pointed out that he had faced a similar situation on three previous occassions, noting that the High Court had then reinstated his candidacy. He is hopeful of a similar outcome this time as well.

Alom had previously participated in the 2018 general elections, as well as the by-election for the Bogura-6 seat earlier this year. His most recent run as an independent candidate for the Dhaka-17 constituency also made headlines after he was attacked during the bypoll.

His nomination papers for each of those elections were initially rejected by the commission due to issues related to securing the signatures of one percent of the each constituency's voter base -- a requirement to run as an independent candidate.

On the first two occasions, his candidacy was restored by the High Court, while the EC allowed him to take part in the Dhaka-17 by-election following an appeal.