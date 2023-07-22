    বাংলা

    Several people injured after BNP’s stage for Dhaka youth rally collapses

    Two people were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital

    Dhaka Medical College Hospital Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 July 2023, 11:11 AM
    Updated : 22 July 2023, 11:11 AM

    Several people have been injured after a stage built for BNP’s youth rally at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan collapsed ahead of the event.

    The stage suddenly caved in under the weight of the crowd around 2 pm on Saturday.

    Two people among the injured -- 44-year-old Bangla TV reporter Sheuli Akhter and 22-year-old Chhatra Dal activist Nayem Hossain -- have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    “Both of them were taken to the hospital with leg injuries. Nayem has been hospitalised with a broken leg,” said Md Alauddin, an emergency department resident surgeon of the hospital.

    Nayem, a Rampura resident, said he was behind the stage when it collapsed.

    “The leaders had repeatedly asked the people to leave the stage, but nobody listened,” said Jubo Dal activist Shohrab Uddin, who witnessed the collapse.

    Leaders and activists from three of the BNP's affiliates -- Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swechchha Sebak Dal -- organised the rally at Dhaka’s Suhrawardy Udyan.

    The event will cap a nationwide campaign by the youth-based organisations under which, similar gatherings were held in five other cities across the country over the past month.

