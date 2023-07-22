Several people injured after BNP’s stage for Dhaka youth rally collapses

Several people have been injured after a stage built for BNP’s youth rally at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan collapsed ahead of the event.

The stage suddenly caved in under the weight of the crowd around 2 pm on Saturday.

Two people among the injured -- 44-year-old Bangla TV reporter Sheuli Akhter and 22-year-old Chhatra Dal activist Nayem Hossain -- have been taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.