2 dead, 1 missing in engine room blast of oil tanker in Barishal

Two people have been killed, three others injured, and another gone missing following an explosion in the engine room of an oil tanker in Barishal's Kirtonkhola River.

Md Mizanur Rahman, a deputy director of Barishal Fire Service, said the incident took place in a tanker of Meghna Petroleum in the Charkauwa area on Thursday afternoon.

The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the district.