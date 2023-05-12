    বাংলা

    2 dead, 1 missing in engine room blast of oil tanker in Barishal

    The explosion occurred before unloading the oil, said an official of Meghna Petroleum

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 May 2023, 07:08 PM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 07:08 PM

    Two people have been killed, three others injured, and another gone missing following an explosion in the engine room of an oil tanker in Barishal's Kirtonkhola River.

    Md Mizanur Rahman, a deputy director of Barishal Fire Service, said the incident took place in a tanker of Meghna Petroleum in the Charkauwa area on Thursday afternoon.

    The injured were admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the district.

    The dead have been identified as Babul Kanti Das, 64, and 'Swadhin', 22. Meanwhile, 'Kashem' remains missing after the incident.

    The injured are Md Kutub Uddin, 60, Md Rubel Hossain, 30, and Md Kamal Hossain, 60, of Chattogram’s Sitakunda Upazila.

    The injured will be taken to Dhaka for better treatment, ‘Miraj’, a sub-inspector of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital police camp, told http://bdnews24.com.

    Kamrul Hasan, the manager of Meghna Petroleum's Barisal Depot, told http://bdnews24.com that the tanker named 'MT Ebadi-1' transported around 450,000 litres of diesel and petrol from Chattogram to Barishal.

    “An explosion occurred in the engine room before the unloading of its cargo, causing casualties, but there was no damage to the oil.”

    ‘Kutubuddin’, who suffered burn injuries in the blast, said gas accumulates in oil tankers and it is necessary to extract it before starting the engine.

    He suspects the explosion occurred when the engine was ignited without removing the gas during the unloading of the oil.

    According to Mizanur, two bodies were recovered from the site of the accident, while one person is still missing and the search is ongoing in the river.

    However, the fire service official could not immediately say what caused the accident.

    Shahjahan Shikder, a spokesman for the fire service, said the rescue work was suspended at 7:30pm.

    RELATED STORIES
    Iran's and US' flags are seen printed on paper in this illustration taken Jan 27, 2022.
    US confiscates Iran oil cargo on tanker
    Last year the US tried to confiscate a cargo of Iranian oil near Greece, which prompted Tehran to seize two Greek tankers in the Gulf
    Smoke rises from a Gabon-registered tanker after the vessel caught fire off Malaysia's southern coast near Kota Tinggi, Malaysia May 1, 2023.
    3 crew missing after blaze on tanker off Malaysia
    The 26-year-old ageing vessel caught fire in waters off the southern coast a day earlier
    FILE PHOTO: People swim and surf in the sea after an offshore oil spill drenched much of Israel's Mediterranean shoreline with tar, near Atlit, Israel, Feb 22, 2021.
    Oil spills, near misses: more ghost tankers ship sanctioned fuel
    Estimates of the size of the shadow fleet vary, with industry participants putting the number at roughly a fifth of the overall global crude oil tanker fleet
    An aerial view shows the oil spill from the sunken fuel tanker MT Princess Empress on the shores of Pola, in Oriental Mindoro province, Philippines, Mar 8, 2023. REUTERS
    Philippines finds sunken fuel tanker 3 weeks after spill
    About 36,000 hectares of coral reef, mangroves and sea-grass could be affected by the oil slick, according to Filipino marine scientists

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire