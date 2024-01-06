    বাংলা

    14 fire incidents reported in 16 hours in Bangladesh amid BNP’s hartal before election

    Police say most of the fire incidents are arson attacks

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 6 Jan 2024, 03:42 PM
    Updated : 6 Jan 2024, 03:42 PM

    As many as 14 fire incidents have been reported in the 16 hours to Saturday morning across Bangladesh, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

    Most of the incidents that occurred between 6pm on Friday and 10am on Friday are arson attacks amid the BNP’s nationwide hartal, or shutdown, surrounding the general election, police said.

    During the time, six vehicles and nine structures were damaged while four people were killed, according to the fire service data.

    The damaged structures include educational institutions, polling stations and a Buddhist temple, the fire service said in a statement on Saturday.

    Arsonists set fire to four carriages of the Benapole Express train, two pick-up vans, a truck and two covered vans.

    The fire service sent 32 units of 151 firefighters to douse the flames.

    RELATED STORIES
    Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel work to douse the fire on Benapole Express at Gopibagh in Dhaka on Friday night, Jan 5, 2024.
    8 train fire victims in critical condition
    They are receiving treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery
    Fire Service forms monitoring cell, cancels staff leave for polls
    Fire Service forms monitoring cell for polls
    The Fire Service and Civil Defence formed a central monitoring and coordination cell to combat fire incidents and other accidents during the election
    12 vehicles torched amid BNP’s latest transport blockade
    12 vehicles torched during BNP's latest blockade
    Most of the vehicles were set ablaze in Dhaka, the fire service says
    Over 250 vehicles set ablaze nationwide since Oct 28, says fire service
    Over 250 vehicles set ablaze since Oct 28: fire service
    The BNP and like-minded parties have staged 10 rounds of transport blockades and hartals to protest the upcoming polls

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India