14 fire incidents reported in 16 hours in Bangladesh amid BNP’s hartal before election

As many as 14 fire incidents have been reported in the 16 hours to Saturday morning across Bangladesh, according to the Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Most of the incidents that occurred between 6pm on Friday and 10am on Friday are arson attacks amid the BNP’s nationwide hartal, or shutdown, surrounding the general election, police said.
During the time, six vehicles and nine structures were damaged while four people were killed, according to the fire service data.
The damaged structures include educational institutions, polling stations and a Buddhist temple, the fire service said in a statement on Saturday.
Arsonists set fire to four carriages of the Benapole Express train, two pick-up vans, a truck and two covered vans.
The fire service sent 32 units of 151 firefighters to douse the flames.