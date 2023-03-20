    বাংলা

    Lawyer dies after a bus crashes into a tree in Pirojpur

    Abinash Chandra Mitra was on his way back home after attending his son’s convocation event at a private university in Gazipur

    Pirojpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 March 2023, 06:38 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 06:38 AM

    A lawyer has died in a bus accident in Pirojpur’s Mathbaria Upazila, police said.

    The accident occurred in the Khanbari area on the Mathbaria-Tushkhali road early on Monday, according to Mathabaria Police Station chief Kamruzzaman Talukder.

    The victim has been identified as Abinash Chandra Mitra, 65, a resident of Mathbaria and former president of the Upazila Lawyers’ Association.

    The bus operated by Ema Paribahan veered out of control and crashed into a tree, leaving Abinash dead on the spot, Kamruzzaman said, citing the victim’s relatives.

    Abinash and his wife were returning home after attending their son’s convocation event at a private university in Gazipur.

    At least 12 passengers of the vehicle injured in the accident were taken to Mathbaria Upazila Health Complex.

    Efforts were underway to take legal action over the incident, Kamruzzaman said.

