Lawyer dies after a bus crashes into a tree in Pirojpur

A lawyer has died in a bus accident in Pirojpur’s Mathbaria Upazila, police said.

The accident occurred in the Khanbari area on the Mathbaria-Tushkhali road early on Monday, according to Mathabaria Police Station chief Kamruzzaman Talukder.

The victim has been identified as Abinash Chandra Mitra, 65, a resident of Mathbaria and former president of the Upazila Lawyers’ Association.

The bus operated by Ema Paribahan veered out of control and crashed into a tree, leaving Abinash dead on the spot, Kamruzzaman said, citing the victim’s relatives.