Top BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas in first-class division in jail, say state lawyers

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas are receiving the comfort of first-class division in jail, the state has told the court.
The information was presented to the bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali on Tuesday at the hearing of writ petitions filed by the BNP leaders’ wives.
However, the lawyers representing the appellants sought confirmation of the claim, so the court set Wednesday for the order on the pleas.
Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara Begum and Abbas’s wife Afroza Abbas filed the petitions with the High Court on Tuesday morning.
At the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar said Fakhrul and Abbas had access to the facilities since Tuesday. The metropolitan magistrates' court gave the order to place them in the division on Dec 9 after they were arrested on charges of ‘inciting’ attacks on police in Naya Paltan.
“The petitioners are claiming that the prison authorities are not abiding by the court orders. But the orders the state received show that they’re receiving the first-class division facilities.”
“We said that the request made in the writ petition has been fulfilled, and thus is no longer valid. So we want the petitioners to withdraw their claim. But they want to be certain. Therefore, the court set Wednesday 12 pm for the order.”
Fakhrul and Abbas were arrested on Dec 9 following clashes between police and BNP supporters in front of party headquarters in Naya Paltan.
A Dhaka court turned down their bail appeal the same day and sent them to jail instructing authorities to put them in the division in cognisance of the lawyers’ appeal as per the prison rules.
The court sent another 451 BNP supporters and leaders on Dec 8 in three separate cases while granting police interrogation in custody of 23 people. Police arrested these accused the previous day. Among them, only Amanullah Aman, advisor to the BNP chairperson, and Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel, former general secretary of the Swechchhasebak Dal, were able to secure bail.
BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, chairperson's advisor Abdus Salam, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon and Shamsul Rahman Shimul Biswas, a special aide to Khaleda Zia, were among the arrestees.
On Monday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafiuddin rejected another bail petition for 224 BNP members.
BNP held a mass rally in Dhaka’s Gopalbagh on Dec 10 following tensions over where the gathering would take place. The leaders wanted to organise the rally in Naya Paltan in front of the party office. But police permitted them to host the gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan.
With its demands conflicting with the law enforcers, BNP leaders and members gathered in Naya Paltan on Dec 7 and the situation eventually boiled down to clashes with police and resulted in the death of a leader and many injuries.
Police then stormed the BNP office and arrested hundreds of its members, saying improvised explosives were found there. Police filed four cases over the incident and cordoned off the office.
The Dec 10 rally, however, was held peacefully and BNP demanded the release of its leaders and laid out new protest programmes.