Top BNP leaders Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas in first-class division in jail, say state lawyers

Fakhrul’s wife Rahat Ara Begum and Abbas’s wife Afroza Abbas filed the petitions with the High Court on Tuesday morning.

At the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar said Fakhrul and Abbas had access to the facilities since Tuesday. The metropolitan magistrates' court gave the order to place them in the division on Dec 9 after they were arrested on charges of ‘inciting’ attacks on police in Naya Paltan.

“The petitioners are claiming that the prison authorities are not abiding by the court orders. But the orders the state received show that they’re receiving the first-class division facilities.”

“We said that the request made in the writ petition has been fulfilled, and thus is no longer valid. So we want the petitioners to withdraw their claim. But they want to be certain. Therefore, the court set Wednesday 12 pm for the order.”

Fakhrul and Abbas were arrested on Dec 9 following clashes between police and BNP supporters in front of party headquarters in Naya Paltan.

A Dhaka court turned down their bail appeal the same day and sent them to jail instructing authorities to put them in the division in cognisance of the lawyers’ appeal as per the prison rules.