Spa centre worker jumps off building, dies during DNCC eviction drive in Gulshan

The woman who died has been identified as Farzana Akter, 19, a native of Khulna. She had been living with her family in Khilkhet, said her husband Zahid Hassan, a local trader.

At least four female employees of the spa centre jumped off the building in a panic during the drive, police said initially.

Senior police officials were headed to the scene in Gulshan.

DNCC spokesman Pial Hasan said the corporation conducts eviction drives on a regular basis to stop commercial activities in residential areas. “The drive on the spa centre was part of it.”

Two spa centre staff members jumped off the building to escape, he added.