    Man hacked to death in dispute over ‘dredging business’ in Cumilla

    Masum Sarkar, 40, was on his way to a football match when he was attacked by a group of men

    Published : 31 July 2023, 06:10 AM
    Published : 31 July 2023, 06:10 AM
    A man has been hacked to death over an alleged dispute related to dredging business in Cumilla.

    The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Sunday in the Kamalla area of Muradnagar Upazila, according to Azizul Bari Ibne Jalil, the local police station chief.

    The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Masum Sarkar.

    Rival businessman Jamirul Haque, 50, was injured in the incident and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

    There had been a long-standing conflict between Jamirul Haque and Masum's brother, Riffat Sarkar, over the dredging business in the area, according to the police and locals.

    On Saturday afternoon, a mobile court conducted by the local administration had broken Jamirul's dredger pipe. Jamirul suspected that Riffat and Masum were behind the incident.

    In response, Jamirul threatened to kill Masum, who subsequently filed a general diary over the matter at the police station.

    The next day, Jamirul and his followers attacked Masum while he was on his way to watch a football match. Upon hearing about the attack, supporters of Masum’s other brother, Mamun Sarkar, rushed to his defence. Masum died on the spot during a clash between the two sides.

    Jamirul and his nephew, Russell Haque, were also injured in the clash.

    Mamun said he was 'baffled' by the police's 'inaction' upon arriving at the scene.

    Officer Jalil said the authorities are investigating the matter, but no case has been filed yet.

    Law enforcers brought Masum's body back to the police station, and it will be sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital's morgue for an autopsy, Jalil added. “Efforts are underway to arrest those involved in the incident.”

