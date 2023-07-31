Man hacked to death in dispute over ‘dredging business’ in Cumilla

A man has been hacked to death over an alleged dispute related to dredging business in Cumilla.

The incident occurred around 5:30 pm on Sunday in the Kamalla area of Muradnagar Upazila, according to Azizul Bari Ibne Jalil, the local police station chief.

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old Masum Sarkar.

Rival businessman Jamirul Haque, 50, was injured in the incident and was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.