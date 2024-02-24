Protesters block Gazipur highway after garbage truck fatally hits garment worker

    বাংলা

    Gazipur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Feb 2024, 06:03 AM
    Updated : 24 Feb 2024, 06:03 AM

    A woman, who worked at a garment factory, has died after being run over by a garbage truck while crossing the highway in Gazipur.

    The incident sparked heated protests as local garment factory workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Saturday, vandalising vehicles and starting fires.

    The protests brought traffic along the highway to a grinding halt. Police later arrived at the scene in a bid to quell the unrest, but the demonstrations were ongoing as of 9:30 am.

    Sub-Inspector Sakhawat Hossain from Gazipur Metropolitan's Gacha Police Station said that the accident occurred around 8:30 am on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Kunia Targach area.

    The victim, believed to be a 30-year-old woman working in a local garment factory, has not yet been identified by the police.

    Witnesses and police say the woman was crossing the highway when she was hit by the city corporation garbage truck, and died on the spot.

    In response, local garment factory workers and residents set the garbage truck on fire and blocked the highway, causing damage to several other vehicles.

    The ongoing BRT project on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway has led to the removal of road dividers, increasing the risk of accidents for those crossing the highway, according to locals.

    Md Shah Alam, chief of Gacha Police Station, said police are working to calm the situation.

    The Fire Service could not reach the scene to extinguish the fire due to the standoff between workers and police, and incidents of vandalism, said Abu Muhammad Sajedul Kabir Joardar, senior officer at Tongi Fire Station.

