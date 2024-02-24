Protesters block Gazipur highway after garbage truck fatally hits garment worker

A woman, who worked at a garment factory, has died after being run over by a garbage truck while crossing the highway in Gazipur.

The incident sparked heated protests as local garment factory workers blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway on Saturday, vandalising vehicles and starting fires.

The protests brought traffic along the highway to a grinding halt. Police later arrived at the scene in a bid to quell the unrest, but the demonstrations were ongoing as of 9:30 am.

Sub-Inspector Sakhawat Hossain from Gazipur Metropolitan's Gacha Police Station said that the accident occurred around 8:30 am on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the Kunia Targach area.

The victim, believed to be a 30-year-old woman working in a local garment factory, has not yet been identified by the police.