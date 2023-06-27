Traffic clogs Dhaka-Tangail highway as Eid holidaymakers rush home

As a result, the rush of Eid holidaymakers was underway soon after offices closed on Monday.

Although the first part of the night went without any hitches, there were two collisions and one car breakdown on Bangabandhu Bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, said OC Zahid.

Consequently, the bridge authorities stopped collecting tolls for around 10-12 minutes after 3:00 am, followed by an almost hour-long pause around 4:00 am and again from 5:30-5:45 am.

The stoppages meant that the northbound highway was overflowing with vehicles.

“We are doing our job. The flow of traffic has gradually resumed. Hopefully, it will be back to normal soon."

The 70-km road from Gazipur's Joydebpur to Elenga in Tangail's Kalihati Upazila has four lanes. But, the 13 km road from Elenga to the eastern end of the Bangabandhu Bridge narrows to two lanes, making it susceptible to traffic congestion during the Eid exodus.

On one side of the four-lane highway, there are daily hold-ups in traffic when cars converge from two lanes to one. If traffic increased during the Eid rush on Tuesday, it could lead to major traffic jams.

And, if a vehicle breaks down on the single-lane road, removing it will be a challenge.

Police are also worried about the five cattle markets on the 27-km road from Bangabandhu Bridge to Elenga.

The pressure of vehicles is typically higher during Eid-ul-Azha, compared to Eid-ul-Fitr, as more people travel back and forth between their village homes and the city. Trucks loaded with sacrificial animals also stream out of the rural parts. As a result, traffic snarl-ups occur on all sides of the major intersections.