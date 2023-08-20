Govt fixes tolls for Dhaka Elevated Expressway ahead of September opening

Quader earlier said 65 percent of the work on the expressway has been completed and the project is expected to end by June 2024.

The expressway project passed in 2011 was estimated to be completed by 2013, but the construction was delayed for several reasons.

Thailand-based Italian-Thai Development Plc, China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group and the Sinohydro Corporation are jointly implementing the project.

The expressway is being built at a cost of Tk 89.4 billion, with the Bangladesh government spending Tk 24.13 billion and the construction consortium the rest.

The expressway will be opened at the old venue for the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, and construction of the Mass Rapid Transit Line-5 [Northern Route] will be inaugurated on Sept 16 in Savar.

The metro rail’s Agargaon to Motijheel section will be launched on Oct 20, while the Bangabandhu Tunnel’s inauguration ceremony will be held in Chattogram’s Anwara on Oct 28.

A 20-km metro rail line will be inaugurated from Hemayetpur to Vatara under the MRT Line-5, 13.13 km of which will be underground while 6.5 km of it will be elevated.