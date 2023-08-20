Govt fixes tolls for Dhaka Elevated Expressway ahead of September opening

The government has fixed the toll rates for four categories of vehicles to use the Dhaka Elevated Expressway as its airport-Farmgate section is set to open on Sept 2.
Vehicles weighing under three tonnes, such as cars, SUVs, and lightweight trucks, will fall under Class 1 and will have to pay a toll of Tk 80, Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said at a media briefing at the Secretariat on Sunday.
Moderately heavy trucks, which have a maximum of six wheels, will fall under Class 2 and must pay Tk 320.
Trucks with more than six wheels are categorised as Class 3 vehicles, with their toll fixed at Tk 400, while buses with more than 16 seats, categorised as Class 4 vehicles, will have to pay Tk 160.The expressway is the largest infrastructure built in the transport sector under a public-private partnership with foreign investment.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate four upcoming mega projects, including the expressway, under Quader’s ministry.
After completion of the project, the length of the expressway will be 19.73 km, from the airport to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway via Banani, Tejgaon, Moghbazar, Kamalapur, Sayedabad, Jatrabari and Kutubkhali. With 31 ramps, its length will be 46.73 km.
Quader earlier said 65 percent of the work on the expressway has been completed and the project is expected to end by June 2024.
The expressway project passed in 2011 was estimated to be completed by 2013, but the construction was delayed for several reasons.
Thailand-based Italian-Thai Development Plc, China Shandong International Economic & Technical Cooperation Group and the Sinohydro Corporation are jointly implementing the project.
The expressway is being built at a cost of Tk 89.4 billion, with the Bangladesh government spending Tk 24.13 billion and the construction consortium the rest.
The expressway will be opened at the old venue for the Dhaka International Trade Fair in Sher-E-Bangla Nagar, and construction of the Mass Rapid Transit Line-5 [Northern Route] will be inaugurated on Sept 16 in Savar.
The metro rail’s Agargaon to Motijheel section will be launched on Oct 20, while the Bangabandhu Tunnel’s inauguration ceremony will be held in Chattogram’s Anwara on Oct 28.
A 20-km metro rail line will be inaugurated from Hemayetpur to Vatara under the MRT Line-5, 13.13 km of which will be underground while 6.5 km of it will be elevated.
Moreover, the prime minister will virtually inaugurate 140 bridges and 12 overpasses from the Sarak Bhaban in Tejgaon on Oct 22.
A vehicle inspection centre, which is being built by a Korean company, will also be inaugurated on the day, Quader said. A programme marking National Safe Road Day will also be held at Sarak Bhaban, where the prime minister will inaugurate a financial compensation programme for the victims of road accidents.
“The families of the dead will get Tk 500,000, while those who lost a limb will get Tk 300,000," Quader says.
“The families of the victims will have to apply, and the compensation will be applicable from when the guidelines were passed,” Quader adds.