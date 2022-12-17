2 dead, 25 injured as bus crashes into ditch in Dhaka’s Dhamrai

Two women have died and at least 25 other people have been injured after a bus carrying workers veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch in Dhaka’s Dhamrai.
The accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Kauliapara-Kalampur Road in the Khagurta area, said Sub Inspector Ashraful Islam from Dhamrai Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Aklima, 35, and Suraiya, 30.
The bus was taking workers from Saturia to the Pratik Ceramics Factory in Shombhag Union, the sub inspector said.
Locals rescued the victims and took them to various local hospitals for treatment.
Nearly 40 workers were headed to the factory on the bus, according to Akram Hossain Sarker, a manager for the Pratik Ceramics Factory.
Two of the injured are in critical condition, he said.