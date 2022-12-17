    বাংলা

    2 dead, 25 injured as bus crashes into ditch in Dhaka’s Dhamrai

    Two of the injured are in critical condition after a bus taking workers to a ceramics factory veered of the road

    Savar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM
    Updated : 17 Dec 2022, 10:05 AM

    Two women have died and at least 25 other people have been injured after a bus carrying workers veered out of control and fell into a roadside ditch in Dhaka’s Dhamrai.

    The accident occurred on Saturday morning on the Kauliapara-Kalampur Road in the Khagurta area, said Sub Inspector Ashraful Islam from Dhamrai Police Station.

    The dead have been identified as Aklima, 35, and Suraiya, 30.

    The bus was taking workers from Saturia to the Pratik Ceramics Factory in Shombhag Union, the sub inspector said.

    Locals rescued the victims and took them to various local hospitals for treatment.

    Nearly 40 workers were headed to the factory on the bus, according to Akram Hossain Sarker, a manager for the Pratik Ceramics Factory.

    Two of the injured are in critical condition, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP’s mass procession in Dhaka pushed back to Dec 30
    BNP’s Dhaka procession pushed back to Dec 30
    The BNP decided to reschedule the event due to an Awami League rally set for Dec 24, a party leader says
    Caution advised for bus, truck drivers as dense fog covers Dhaka-Chattogram highway
    Drivers asked to check speed on foggy Dhaka-Ctg highway
    Highway police also advised drivers to keep their fog lights on and maintain a safe distance
    Burnt bodies of couple found in Gazipur house
    Burnt bodies of couple found in Gazipur
    The woman was found dead on the bed and her husband’s body was on the floor, police say
    Man dies trying to save father who was tying national national flag to pole
    Man dies trying to save electrocuted father
    The father slipped and fell on a live electric wire while tying the national flag to a pole on Victory Day

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher