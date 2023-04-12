Election Commission retains ban on journalists’ motorcycles during voting

The Election Commission is sticking to its decision not to allow journalists to use motorcycles on the day of voting.
A ban on streaming live from voting booths also remains.
The commission placed fresh restrictions to bar more than one reporter inside the centres, each with a limited time - 10 minutes.
The EC released the policy on journalists on Wednesday, eight to 10 months before the general election.
It says the commission holds the right to invalidate the pass of any journalist not abiding by the rules and proceed to take action against the reporter and their organisation as per electoral laws.
BAR ON MOTORCYCLE
The policy mentions that media outlets will be provided with a “logical number” of car stickers for travelling on the day of voting, but motorcycles cannot be used.
The move has been greeted with some criticism.
“Journalists don’t cover only one centre. They move around to different centres to collect news. In that case, it is very tough to travel to areas farther away quickly without motorcycles,” said election analyst Abdul Alim.
He underlined the importance of allowing journalists to use motorcycles, taking into account “risks and fears.”
“Everyone must follow the rules of EC. But election officials need to stay alert not to impose unnecessary restrictions.”
CANS AND CANNOTS
The policy says only accredited journalists with cards delivered by the EC can enter the voting centres, collect information, take pictures and record videos. But no pictures can be taken inside the secret chamber.
They will not be able to interview election officers, agents and voters inside the voting booth.
Live broadcasting inside voting centres can only be done from a safe distance of the voting room when it does not disrupt the voting process.
The policy says journalists can witness and take photos of the counting of ballots but cannot livestream the process.
Live streaming on any social media platform is banned from the voting room.
The policy also mandates that journalists must follow the instructions of the presiding officer, not disrupt the voting process or interfere with the work of election officials, or touch or remove any election equipment.
Freelance journalists with permission from the Press Information Department, journalists working in international news agencies permitted by the PID and foreign journalists who arrived in the country through PID can also cover election news.
Journalists from Dhaka will be provided with passes and car stickers from the public relations department of the Election Commission Secretariat. Local journalists will receive cards and car stickers from returning officers.