Election Commission retains ban on journalists’ motorcycles during voting

The Election Commission is sticking to its decision not to allow journalists to use motorcycles on the day of voting.

A ban on streaming live from voting booths also remains.

The commission placed fresh restrictions to bar more than one reporter inside the centres, each with a limited time - 10 minutes.

The EC released the policy on journalists on Wednesday, eight to 10 months before the general election.

It says the commission holds the right to invalidate the pass of any journalist not abiding by the rules and proceed to take action against the reporter and their organisation as per electoral laws.