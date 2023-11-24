RAB arrests four on sabotage charges linked to opposition blockades

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people for their involvement in a sabotage case involving charges of obstructing police work and assaulting law enforcement with intent to kill during the hartals and blockades enforced by the BNP.

The arrests were made during a RAB-10 operation in Dhaka's Demra, Kotwali, Bangshal, and Lalbagh on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Shah Alam Golap, 45, Md Shamsul Islam, 46, Md Rahatul Islam, 55, and Jinnatul Islam Majumder, 44. Rahatul, who is implicated in a sabotage case in Lalbagh, is the office secretary of a local BNP unit.