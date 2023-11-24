RAB arrests four on sabotage charges linked to opposition blockades

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people for their involvement in a sabotage case involving charges of obstructing police work and assaulting law enforcement with intent to kill during the hartals and blockades enforced by the BNP.
The arrests were made during a RAB-10 operation in Dhaka's Demra, Kotwali, Bangshal, and Lalbagh on Thursday.
The suspects were identified as Shah Alam Golap, 45, Md Shamsul Islam, 46, Md Rahatul Islam, 55, and Jinnatul Islam Majumder, 44. Rahatul, who is implicated in a sabotage case in Lalbagh, is the office secretary of a local BNP unit.
Meanwhile, Golap and Shamsul are wanted in a sabotage case in Habiganj, while Jinnatul is named in a similar case in Jatrabari.
The accused engaged in sabotage activities, such as vehicle vandalism and arson, and confessed to their involvement during preliminary interrogation, according to the RAB.
They are now in police custody.
The political temperature in Bangladesh has been rising in recent months as the BNP, the country's largest opposition group, continues to press ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan caretaker system ahead of the election.
As part of its campaign, the BNP organised a mass rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28. But the event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to enforce several rounds of hartals and transport blockades in protest.
The BNP campaign garnered support from like-minded parties, and Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the party, initiated similar programmes separately.
Daily reports of vehicle arson and clashes have marked the ongoing blockades, raising concerns about public safety.