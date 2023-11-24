    বাংলা

    RAB arrests four on sabotage charges linked to opposition blockades

    They face charges of obstructing police work and assaulting law enforcers

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Nov 2023, 07:58 AM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2023, 07:58 AM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people for their involvement in a sabotage case involving charges of obstructing police work and assaulting law enforcement with intent to kill during the hartals and blockades enforced by the BNP.

    The arrests were made during a RAB-10 operation in Dhaka's Demra, Kotwali, Bangshal, and Lalbagh on Thursday.

    The suspects were identified as Shah Alam Golap, 45, Md Shamsul Islam, 46, Md Rahatul Islam, 55, and Jinnatul Islam Majumder, 44. Rahatul, who is implicated in a sabotage case in Lalbagh, is the office secretary of a local BNP unit.

    Meanwhile, Golap and Shamsul are wanted in a sabotage case in Habiganj, while Jinnatul is named in a similar case in Jatrabari.

    The accused engaged in sabotage activities, such as vehicle vandalism and arson, and confessed to their involvement during preliminary interrogation, according to the RAB.

    They are now in police custody.

    The political temperature in Bangladesh has been rising in recent months as the BNP, the country's largest opposition group, continues to press ahead with its campaign to replace the Awami League government with a non-partisan caretaker system ahead of the election.

    As part of its campaign, the BNP organised a mass rally at Dhaka's Naya Paltan on Oct 28. But the event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to enforce several rounds of hartals and transport blockades in protest.

    The BNP campaign garnered support from like-minded parties, and Jamaat-e-Islami, a long-time ally of the party, initiated similar programmes separately.

    Daily reports of vehicle arson and clashes have marked the ongoing blockades, raising concerns about public safety.

    RELATED STORIES
    RAB arrests BNP leader Habibur Rahman
    BNP leader Habibur Rahman arrested
    The BNP leader detained for defying a court summons in connection with his 'derogatory comments' about a High Court judge
    Chhatra Dal leader detained by RAB 'while torching bus' during blockade
    Chhatra Dal leader held by RAB 'while torching bus'
    Mamun Mazumder, the assistant organising secretary of the central Chhatra Dal, was reportedly caught red-handed
    10 held over stabbing attacks on policemen in Narayanganj during BNP blockade
    10 held for stabbing policemen in Narayanganj during blockade
    They were arrested at a five-star hotel in Dhaka's Gulshan, according to the Rapid Action Battalion
    RAB says it will go after those involved in violence during BNP’s antigovernment rally
    RAB says it will go after those involved in violence
    The elite force says its intelligence wing is gathering evidence, including video footage

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps