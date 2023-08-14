BTI producer company says the insecticide was not imported from Singapore

The Dhaka North City Corporation now faces a huge hurdle in their efforts to combat the spread of dengue.

The city authorities are using an organic insecticide called BTI to eliminate larvae of Aedes-aegypti, carriers of dengue virus, but allegations of deception have marred their efforts to eradicate the virus.

A company named Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Limited supplies city authorities with the insecticide. They claim the chemical was produced by the “Best Chemical” in Singapore.

However, after taking notice of the media reports, Best Chemical made it clear on its Facebook page that they did not supply city authorities with the insecticide.

The company went as far as to announce legal steps against whoever used their credentials to supply BTI.