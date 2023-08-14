BTI producer company says the insecticide was not imported from Singapore

The Dhaka North City Corporation now faces a huge hurdle in their efforts to combat the spread of dengue.
The city authorities are using an organic insecticide called BTI to eliminate larvae of Aedes-aegypti, carriers of dengue virus, but allegations of deception have marred their efforts to eradicate the virus.
A company named Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Limited supplies city authorities with the insecticide. They claim the chemical was produced by the “Best Chemical” in Singapore.
However, after taking notice of the media reports, Best Chemical made it clear on its Facebook page that they did not supply city authorities with the insecticide.
The company went as far as to announce legal steps against whoever used their credentials to supply BTI.
Dhaka North City Mayor Md Atiqul Islam has instructed authorities to run tests on the chemical and penalise those responsible for the deception.
Dhaka North City was quite hopeful of reining in dengue outbreak for the first time using BTI amid a spike in cases.
The full name of the insecticide is bacillus thuringiensis israelensis. On Aug 7, Mayor Atiqul launched the application of the insecticide in Gulhan.
The city authorities said as much as 5 tonnes of BTI from Singapore. The Dhaka North City Corporation said they spent Tk 50 million for it.
WHERE DID DHAKA NORTH GET BTI
In that programme on Aug 7, a representative of Best Chemical -- Lee Kwang -- was introduced as well as an expert manager and a trainer of the DNCC employees.
However, the website revealed that the Best Chemical was founded in 1978 and they produce different kinds of re-agents, factory chemicals, organic chemical, organic insecticides and equipment.
But Best Chemical post on social media mentioned the company saw Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd’s claim that they delivered 5 tonnes of BTI to Dhaka North City Corporation using Best Chemical’s name. But that was not the case.
They further mentioned that Lee Qiang had no ties to the company either.
Best Chemical will not hesitate to initiate legal proceedings against any parties found manufacturing, selling and distributing or offering to manufacture, sell and distribute products which infringe our intellectual property rights, it added.
The post provided ways to contact Best Chemical and upon doing so, Infinitus Law Corporation Associate Lee Shu Xian said: “Best Chemical did not supply these products. They made it clear on their Facebook page.”
Marshal Agrovet was not available for comment on the matter. The owner of the company named Md Alauddin, but he was unreachable on the phone number provided for contact.
Mayor Atiqul said: “Those who did this should be heavily punished. If we bring in some kind of pesticide and something is wrong with it, we will definitely hold them responsible.
“And if the importers resort to some sort of (deception), our division related to the matter will take care of it.”