Dhaka commuters suffer as fears of political unrest spark public transport scarcity

The streets of Dhaka were mostly deserted on Saturday as commuters were left in the lurch by a paucity of public transport vehicles in stark contrast with bus owner's promises to maintain normal services during the BNP’s rally in Sayedabad.

Intra-city public transport and the operation of long-haul buses on different routes from Dhaka have been halted since Thursday. On Saturday, most people stayed at home amid fears of unrest centring the rally. Those who did go out for emergency reasons faced difficulties due to the lack of transport services.

Transport owners said they were concerned about the safety of their vehicles after arsonists set fire to a bus in Mirpur on Friday.