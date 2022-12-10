Dhaka commuters suffer as fears of political unrest spark public transport scarcity

The streets of Dhaka were mostly deserted on Saturday as commuters were left in the lurch by a paucity of public transport vehicles in stark contrast with bus owner's promises to maintain normal services during the BNP’s rally in Sayedabad.
Intra-city public transport and the operation of long-haul buses on different routes from Dhaka have been halted since Thursday. On Saturday, most people stayed at home amid fears of unrest centring the rally. Those who did go out for emergency reasons faced difficulties due to the lack of transport services.
Transport owners said they were concerned about the safety of their vehicles after arsonists set fire to a bus in Mirpur on Friday.
The Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association decided to keep bus services normal in Dhaka and elsewhere on Saturday but the services were downscaled amid fears of violence.
The BNP has held antigovernment rallies in major cities across the country, each of which was met by transport strikes that party leaders decried as attempts to prevent supporters from gathering.
They also accused the ruling Awami League of influencing the transport owners’ decision. The government refuted the allegations and said transport owners called the strike fearing violence.
Transport operators, however, said they had no plan to enforce a strike in Dhaka on Dec 10. But the situation on the ground was akin to a strike without the label.
No buses entered the city since Saturday morning through the Dhaka-Chattogram highway that connects Kanchpur to Gulistan via Jatrabari. Fewer buses operated inside the city or left Dhaka than usual.
The driver of a bus operated by Trisha Paribahan, which was parked in the capital’s Sign Board area, said he drove to Dhaka from Cumilla in the morning as the vehicle's owner lives there.
But along the way, the vehicle was stopped at three separate police checkpoints, where some passengers were forced to disembark.
“I went to Cumilla after transport owners declared there wouldn't be a strike but I had to face many problems on the way. Police stopped the bus in the cantonment area in Moynamoti and at Bhaberchar, but they didn't let us past the Sign Board area in Dhaka, forcing passengers to leave the vehicle,” the driver said, seeking anonymity.
Many passengers took rickshaws or walked to their destinations from the Sign Board area as bus services were not available in Dhaka.
Mehrab Hossain, a businessman from Cumilla’s Daudkandi Upazila who came to Dhaka due to an emergency, said he had to wait for hours to get a bus to Tejgaon from the capital’s Chittagong Road. He got there from Daudkandi on a CNG-run autorickshaw, but he had to walk to Tejgaon after failing to find any public transport vehicle.
Most of the bus counters in the Sign Board area were closed, but staff members were present there. Azizur Rahman, who mans the ticket counter of Shyamoli NR Paribahan, said no bus left Dhaka on Saturday. "A few buses are operating on long-distance routes which people facing emergencies will be able to catch. But their fares are high.”
No bus services were available in the capital’s Gulistan, Paltan, Kakrail, Moghbazar, Tejgaon and Mohakhali areas. No bus left the inter-district bus terminal in Mohakhali. Fewer passengers were waiting for buses there.
Anisur Rahman, a businessman from Jigatala, said he started for Gazipur after hearing the news on television that traffic would remain normal, but he was in for a rude awakening.
Sadek Hossain, who works for Shoukhin Paribahan, said he did not get any instruction from owners to resume services after the buses were parked at the terminal on Friday.
Traffic remained light in the capital’s Mohammadpur, Shia Mosque, Bijoy Sarani, Dhanmondi 32, Panthapath, Kawran Bazar and Bangla Motor areas from 8 am to noon. Rickshaws, motorcycles and CNG-run autorickshaws ruled the roost as there was no rush of passengers.
Rickshaw-puller Sakib Mia said he did not get any passengers in Dhanmondi until 8 am after leaving home early in the morning.
“The roads are empty,” he added.
Khandkar Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners, said transport had nothing to do with the situation. "The usual services are not available due to a lack of passengers.”