Bangladesh looks ahead to 2024 with a mix of hope and uncertainty

Shefali Begum, a labourer toiling on the trawlers of Amin Bazar, is well aware of the upcoming national elections. Yet, she wonders what the advent of the new year might mean for her. Will 2024 herald a change in her fortune, or will it be just another date on the calendar?

As Shefali reflects on the turn of the year, she says, "In my life, there's little difference between the new and the old. I toil every day for my livelihood. But with the market's condition, it seems our luck isn't changing for the better."

For many like Shefali living on the margins, the new year is less a celebration and more a time for introspection and uncertainty. Will 2024 bring a reprieve in inflation? Might the economic repercussions of global conflicts ease? Will Bangladesh's economy rebound from its current challenges, and can we hope for a respite from public health crises like the dengue outbreak that marred 2023?

These questions linger as the nation approaches the important Jan 7 vote. What will the elections yield, and what lies beyond them? Will political stability continue to elude the country?

"The year is ending with political disagreements, which is concerning. However, the election is proceeding as scheduled, and the new year is poised between these two realities," said Shantanu Majumder, a professor of political science at Dhaka University.

He urged citizens not to expect miracles in the new year but to hope for strengthening liberal democratic values within society, advocating for a community that upholds diversity, harmony, and fundamental principles of the Liberation War.