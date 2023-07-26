Scanty rain brings little respite to Dhaka residents amid heatwave

A short spell of rain brought some momentary respite after several days of sweltering weather in Dhaka amid an ongoing heatwave.

Residents of the capital’s Eskaton area briefly caught sight of a drizzle around 12:30 pm on Wednesday. The rain disappeared within moments.

The Met Office said a mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Moulvibazar.

It also expects light to moderate showers to occur in some parts of the country in the last few days of July.

“Such a small amount of monsoon rain is unexpected. Many parts of India recorded more rainfall than Bangladesh this year,” meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said.

“Daytime temperatures will fall slightly, with moderately heavy drops in coastal regions due to a low over the Bay of Bengal.”