    Scanty rain brings little respite to Dhaka residents amid heatwave

    The Met Office predicts light or moderate rain showers in some parts of the country, lessening the forecast of heavy rainfall

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2023, 08:34 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 08:34 AM

    A short spell of rain brought some momentary respite after several days of sweltering weather in Dhaka amid an ongoing heatwave.

    Residents of the capital’s Eskaton area briefly caught sight of a drizzle around 12:30 pm on Wednesday. The rain disappeared within moments.

    The Met Office said a mild heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Dhaka, Tangail, Rajshahi, Pabna, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Nilphamari and Moulvibazar.

    It also expects light to moderate showers to occur in some parts of the country in the last few days of July.

    “Such a small amount of monsoon rain is unexpected. Many parts of India recorded more rainfall than Bangladesh this year,” meteorologist Md Omar Faruq said.

    “Daytime temperatures will fall slightly, with moderately heavy drops in coastal regions due to a low over the Bay of Bengal.”

    The low is expected to weaken either on Thursday or the day after, Faruq added.

    The low now lies over the West Central Bay and adjoining Northwest Bay off the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coast as a well-marked low. The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, the centre of the well-marked low to Assam across the southern part of Bangladesh, the Met Office said.

    Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are in the forecast for most parts of the country, including Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, Rangpur, Sylhet and Dhaka divisions.

    In the last 24 hours, Satkhira recorded the highest rainfall in the country at 23 mm. During that time, the mercury soared to 37.8 degrees Celcius in Rajshahi, making it the hottest place in the country.

