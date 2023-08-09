4 people go missing as boat overturns in Chattogram floodwater

At least four people, including three children, have gone missing after a boat overturned in the floodwater caused by heavy rain in Chattogram’s Satkania.

The incident occurred at ward No. 7 in Charti Union on Tuesday, said Union Parishad Chairman Ruhullah Chowdhury. All villages in his union were submerged in floodwater, he said.

“Eight people, including women and children, were travelling by boat to Suipura from South Charti on Tuesday evening. The boat turned upside down when hit by a strong current and all the passengers fell in the water. Four of them saved themselves, while four others, including three children, went adrift.”