Gridlock on Gazipur highway as Eid travellers head home

Thousands of vehicles have queued up on a highway through Gazipur as people rushed homeward on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival in Bangladesh.

Traffic movement was sluggish on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail roads with severe congestion in many places.

Police said they were working to untangle the congestion on the major highway.

“The Eid exodus began on Thursday. The number of vehicles rose manifold and the traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway became sluggish," said Md Alamgir, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.