Gridlock on Gazipur highway as Eid travellers head home

Thousands of vehicles have queued up on a highway through Gazipur as people rushed homeward on Friday ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, the largest religious festival in Bangladesh.
Traffic movement was sluggish on the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail roads with severe congestion in many places.
Police said they were working to untangle the congestion on the major highway.
“The Eid exodus began on Thursday. The number of vehicles rose manifold and the traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway became sluggish," said Md Alamgir, deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police.
"The situation improved early on Friday but the roads from the bypass junction to Chandana Chowrasta at the northern end of National University, Chandana Chowrasta to Telipara and Salna were packed with vehicles moving at a slow pace,” he said.
Saidur Rahman, a resident of Rajendrapur Chowrasta in Gazipur, said he started for Gazipur town at 9:45 am on Friday and got stuck in traffic after reaching the Porabari-Masterbari area. He later took an alternative route via Shimultoli to reach the town.
“The tailback stretched all the way to the Ashulia Baipail. The situation is expected to improve by Friday afternoon,” said Md Atik, inspector of Salna Highway Police Station.
Abdus Salam, a passenger who was waiting at Chandra for a bus to Bogura early on Friday, said the number of vehicles was less than passengers, frustrating many. He said he had boarded a truck after waiting for an hour to catch a bus.
Many people like Salam opted to travel by different modes of transport like trucks and autorickshaws putting their lives at risk to celebrate Eid with their loved ones.
However, metropolitan, highway and district police are jointly working to resolve the situation and bring discipline to the highway.
Md Rezaul Islam, station master of Joydebpur Railway Junction, said homebound people started to pour into the station on Wednesday. Many passengers were seen waiting for trains early on Friday as well. The trains are thirty to forty-five minutes behind schedule with so many passengers seeking passage.