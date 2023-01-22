Prayer for peace brings curtain down on Biswa Ijtema

The second and final phase of the Biswa Ijtema, the largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, drew to a close on its third day with prayers for world peace and the people's welfare.

People from across the country streamed into Tongi to take part in the 'Akheri Munajat' or the final prayer service on Sunday.

Maulana Yusuf bin Saad Kandhalvi of India began conducting the prayer at 12:30 pm, which was broadcast live on television.

The proceedings on the last day of the congregation began on the banks of the Turag river with a sermon by India's Moulana Mursalin around dawn.