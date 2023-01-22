Prayer for peace brings curtain down on Biswa Ijtema

The second and final phase of the Biswa Ijtema, the largest congregation of Muslims after the Hajj, drew to a close on its third day with prayers for world peace and the people's welfare.
People from across the country streamed into Tongi to take part in the 'Akheri Munajat' or the final prayer service on Sunday.
Maulana Yusuf bin Saad Kandhalvi of India began conducting the prayer at 12:30 pm, which was broadcast live on television.
The proceedings on the last day of the congregation began on the banks of the Turag river with a sermon by India's Moulana Mursalin around dawn.
Followers of Moulana Md Zubayer took part in the first phase of the Ijtema, which ended four days ago. The followers of Moulana Saad Kandhalvi from Delhi participated in the current phase which began on Friday, with his eldest son, Moulana Yusuf, leading the final prayer.
Thousands of people participate in the Biswa Ijtema every year alongside 30,000-40,000 foreign members of the Tabligh Jamaat. Many others who are not regular members of the Tabligh also take part in the Akheri Munajat.
People from all corners of the country converged on Tongi overnight on buses, trucks, launches and trains, braving the winter cold and dense fog to attend the final prayer.
Many walked around 15 kilometres to get to the Ijtema ground as all traffic to Tongi was blocked at midnight.
People who could not find a place inside the Ijtema ground stayed in nearby buildings or slept out on rooftops, corridors, or on pavements and open spaces. Some laid out newspapers, gunny sacks, prayer mats, or polythene sheets on the roads and waited there.