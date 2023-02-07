Fire service responders douse blaze at Pakiza Textile factory in Shyampur

Firefighters have doused a fire that broke out at the Pakiza Textile factory in Jatrabari’s Shyampur.

Five firefighting units worked to tame the blaze around 12:10 pm Tuesday, said Khaleda Akter, a fire service control room officer. The firefighters were informed about the blaze around 11:30 am.

The fire started on the ground floor of the four-storey factory building. “We are yet to determine what ignited the fire. No casualties have been reported immediately,” Khaleda said.