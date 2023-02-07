    বাংলা

    Fire service responders douse blaze at Pakiza Textile factory in Shyampur

    Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence worked to tame the blaze

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 07:36 AM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 07:36 AM

    Firefighters have doused a fire that broke out at the Pakiza Textile factory in Jatrabari’s Shyampur.

    Five firefighting units worked to tame the blaze around 12:10 pm Tuesday, said Khaleda Akter, a fire service control room officer. The firefighters were informed about the blaze around 11:30 am.

    The fire started on the ground floor of the four-storey factory building. “We are yet to determine what ignited the fire. No casualties have been reported immediately,” Khaleda said.

