    বাংলা

    Almost 200 Rohingya arrive by boat in Indonesia's Aceh

    Several hundred Rohingya arrived in Aceh earlier this year, and massive numbers have died at sea from disease, hunger and fatigue

    Hidayatullah TahjuddinReuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2023, 06:47 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2023, 06:47 AM

    Almost two hundred Rohingya, most of them women and children, arrived by boat at Indonesia's Aceh province on Tuesday, the chief of a local fishing community said, the latest batch of people to have fled Myanmar by sea this year.

    Many members of the ethnic Rohingya Muslims, a persecuted minority in Myanmar, have for years boarded rickety wooden boats to escape to Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia as well as Thailand.

    Several hundred Rohingya arrived in Aceh earlier this year, and massive numbers have died at sea from disease, hunger and fatigue. Last year was one of the deadliest in a decade for such refugees, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) has said.

    Miftah Cut Ade, chief of the local fishing community in Aceh, told Reuters 196 Rohingya arrived on one large wooden boat in Aceh's Pidie region, 128 of whom were children and women, adding they were "weak and in need of nutrition."

    Nearly one million Rohingya Muslims fled a military-led crackdown in Buddhist-majority Myanmar in 2017 and now live in what UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi described as "the biggest humanitarian refugee camp in the world" in Bangladesh.

    Residents provided food and water to the Rohingya, who were taken to a temporary shelter nearby, Miftah said.

    A UNHCR official, Faizal Rahman, said the refugees were being moved to an existing evacuation site, Bina Raya, after consultations with the local government.

    Photos shared by Miftah showed the Rohingya lying on the sand of the beach, surrounded by local residents.

    "I'm from Kutupalong in Bangladesh. I came here with my family. There are four of us," said a 22-year-old refugee, Nur Basyar, adding that he was sick during the voyage and was not sure how long it took.

    Effendi, a local police chief, said his team was assisting on the ground.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping as they meet on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, Nov 14, 2022. REUTERS
    Biden, Xi meet as US-China military, economic tensions grind on
    The leaders arrived in San Francisco where they are set to hold their meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit
    A flag of one of the Myanmar rebel forces is installed next to an under-construction structure in Myanmar's Khawmawi village on the India-Myanmar border as seen from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district of India's northeastern state of Mizoram, India, Nov 14, 2023. REUTERS/Chanchinmawia
    Dozens of junta forces surrender, captured: Myanmar rebels
    At least 28 policemen gave up their weapons and surrendered to the Arakan Army, while 10 soldiers were arrested
    Rohingya refugees are reflected in rain water along an embankment next to paddy fields after fleeing from Myanmar into Palang Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Nov 2, 2017. REUTERS
    UN urges more international focus on Rohingya
    Nearly one million Rohingya fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 and are now living in camps in Bangladesh
    Elections aren't just about the day of voting: Afreen Akhter
    Elections aren't just about voting day: Afreen Akhter
    The US official says polls are also about civil society, the media, and the democratic process leading up to election day

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response