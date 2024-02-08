How a wooden bedhead saved Ghumdhum's Shahidul in a close call with death

Usually an early riser, Shahidul Islam found himself waking up later than usual on Tuesday.

His morning began with the sound of gunfire, and suddenly, a bullet pierced through his window, striking the wooden headboard of his bed.

Fortunately, the tall headboard blocked the bullet, saving Shahidul's life.

The 25-year-old resides in Ghumdhum's Betbunia Bazar, located in the Bandarban's Naikhangchhari. His tin-roofed house is just half a kilometre away from a Myanmar border guard camp, with only the Bangladesh border road separating them.

On Wednesday, Shahidul recounted the terrifying incident at his tea stall in Ghumdhum Bazar.