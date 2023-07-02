    বাংলা

    Three siblings escape flooded home to drown in Sunamganj backswamp

    They were in search for a shelter on a leaked boat while their parents were away

    Sunamganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 July 2023, 03:15 PM
    Updated : 2 July 2023, 03:15 PM

    Three siblings have drowned in floodwater near a Haor or backswamp in Sunamganj’s Sadar Upazila.

    The dead have been identified as Tonni Begum, 12, Tanni Begum, 7, and Rahim Mia, 4 – children of Sohel Mia.

    The incident occurred at Gobindapur village on Sunday afternoon, said Abdul Wadud, chairman of Laxmanshree Union Council.

    Mohinur Rahman, a member of the local union council, said the ultra-poor family live in a hut on a piece of low-lying land owned by another resident of the village away from the main neighbourhoods of the locality.

    Sohel’s wife left home in the morning to pay the instalment of a loan she had taken from an NGO.

    Sohel also left home after water entered the home from the nearby Haor, leaving his four children at home.

    Nayeem Mia, 14, the eldest son of the couple, sent his three siblings on a boat for shelter as the water level started rising.

    He swam to the main village calling for help after seeing the leaked boat capsize. None of the three children knew how to swim.

    Fire Service and Civil Defence personnel later recovered the three bodies.

    “It’s a tragic incident. Thet union council has helped the family. The local administration is also preparing aid for them,” said Union Council Chairman Wadud.

