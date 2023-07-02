Three siblings escape flooded home to drown in Sunamganj backswamp

Three siblings have drowned in floodwater near a Haor or backswamp in Sunamganj’s Sadar Upazila.

The dead have been identified as Tonni Begum, 12, Tanni Begum, 7, and Rahim Mia, 4 – children of Sohel Mia.

The incident occurred at Gobindapur village on Sunday afternoon, said Abdul Wadud, chairman of Laxmanshree Union Council.