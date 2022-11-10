Fardin's friend Bushra detained after family accuses her in a murder case

Police have detained a friend of Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student who was found dead in a river, after his family named her in a murder case.

Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin named Amatullah Bushra in the case he filed with Dhaka Metropolitan Rampura Police Station at 3:30 am on Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam.

Asked why he suspected his son's friend, a student of East-West University, Nuruddin said: "On the day of the incident, my son was with her from the late afternoon. They met each other during a debate and have been in a relationship for five years. But she did not break down after the death of my son."

In a complaint to the police, Nuruddin alleged that she was an "instigator of the killing".