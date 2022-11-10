    বাংলা

    Fardin's friend Bushra detained after family accuses her in a murder case

    BUET student Fardin Noor Parash’s body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7

    Police have detained a friend of Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student who was found dead in a river, after his family named her in a murder case.

    Fardin’s father Kazi Nuruddin named Amatullah Bushra in the case he filed with Dhaka Metropolitan Rampura Police Station at 3:30 am on Thursday, said Deputy Commissioner Hayatul Islam.

    Asked why he suspected his son's friend, a student of East-West University, Nuruddin said: "On the day of the incident, my son was with her from the late afternoon. They met each other during a debate and have been in a relationship for five years. But she did not break down after the death of my son."

    In a complaint to the police, Nuruddin alleged that she was an "instigator of the killing".

    Bushra has been taken into police custody, said Rafiqul Islam, chief of Rampura Police Station.

    "Our team is on the way with her now," he said. "After we take her to the police station, we will be able to inform you whether she will be shown arrested in the case."

    Twenty-four-year-old Fardin left his home in Dhaka’s Demra after lunch on Nov 4, saying he would stay overnight with friends at a residential hall to study and return home after an exam on Saturday, according to his father, Kazi Nuruddin.

    He never showed up for the exam, and he could not be reached on his mobile phone, so his friends contacted his family, who eventually filed a general diary at Rampura Police Station. A female friend said Fardin had accompanied her to Rampura.

    After quizzing her, police said she and Fardin hung out in Dhanmondi and then at Dhaka University, before heading to Rampura by rickshaw. Fardin left the rickshaw near the Rampura Police Box around 10 pm on Nov 4.

    Fardin's mother Farhana Yasmin said he could not be reached by mobile phone since around 11pm on Nov 4.

    His body was found floating in the Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj on Nov 7.

