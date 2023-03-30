Home minister says police detained Prothom Alo reporter Shams to question him

“You’ve seen on TV that the person who was quoted by the newspaper did not make the remark. So a team of police brought him [Shams] in for questioning.”



Kamal added that people lodged several cases over the incident after he was detained. “So he was arrested again in those cases. That’s what happened.”



On Thursday, police took Shams to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka, a day after he was detained by the CID.



He was shown arrested in a case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek under the Digital Security Act on Wednesday night, alleging that the reporter had published and disseminated information that was ‘false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation’ in an article marking Independence Day.



Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League leader Md Golam Kibria filed another case for spreading ‘false and defamatory’ information at the Tejgaon Police Station. Shams is the sole accused in the case.

