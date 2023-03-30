Home minister says police detained Prothom Alo reporter Shams to question him

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says police took Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman Shams to a station to question him over spreading “defamatory information” against Bangladesh’s development in a report.
“Now he’s been shown arrested in a case,” he said after a meeting at the Awami League’s party office on Thursday.
On Mar 26, the Prothom Alo published a report carrying Shams’s byline. The report was described as ‘anti-state’ by Awami League leaders.
“What will we do with independence if there’s no food to fill our stomachs?” a labourer was quoted as saying on the Mar 26 online version of Prothom Alo. He indicated that people sweat over how to secure rice, meat and fish every day.
Kamal said: “You know a newspaper published a report defaming the way Bangladesh is moving ahead, the way it is changing.” He added that the report was “not factual”.
“You’ve seen on TV that the person who was quoted by the newspaper did not make the remark. So a team of police brought him [Shams] in for questioning.”
Kamal added that people lodged several cases over the incident after he was detained. “So he was arrested again in those cases. That’s what happened.”
On Thursday, police took Shams to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Dhaka, a day after he was detained by the CID.
He was shown arrested in a case filed by lawyer Moshiur Malek under the Digital Security Act on Wednesday night, alleging that the reporter had published and disseminated information that was ‘false, misleading, and defamatory to the nation’ in an article marking Independence Day.
Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League leader Md Golam Kibria filed another case for spreading ‘false and defamatory’ information at the Tejgaon Police Station. Shams is the sole accused in the case.
Shams was detained from his home early on Wednesday morning by men identifying themselves as CID personnel before the news of the Tejgaon case against him came to light.