Top court upholds admission of 110 students to Gonoshasthaya Medical, fines college

The Appellate Division has upheld the admission of 110 students to Gonoshasthaya Samaj Vittik Medical College for the 2021-22 academic year.

The exception has been made for only that year, as the court stated that the Gonashasthaya Medical College can only admit a total of 60 students every year.

The medical college, which was established by Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, must also pay a fine of Tk 1 million over the admission of the 50 additional students.

A bench led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan delivered the verdict on Tuesday.