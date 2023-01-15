    বাংলা

    Ferries stuck mid-Padma as services halted on Daulatdia-Paturia route due to fog

    The authorities have halted services as visibility falls

    Rajbari Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Jan 2023, 07:37 PM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2023, 07:37 PM

    Two ferries with passengers on board are stranded in the middle of the Padma river as dense winter fog has forced authorities to halt services on the Daulatdia-Paturia route.

    Md Khaled Newaz, a deputy general manager with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said they suspended the services around 9:30pm on Saturday as visibility fell to zero.

    The ferries Rajanigandha and Faridpur were stranded mid-river at that time, he said.

    Some vehicles were also stranded in the piers, said the BIWTA official.

    The authorities could not confirm when the services would resume.

