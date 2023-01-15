Ferries stuck mid-Padma as services halted on Daulatdia-Paturia route due to fog

Members of the Islamist militant group had disagreements during training in the Chattogram Hill Tracts, police say after quizzing arrested suspects
Two ferries with passengers on board are stranded in the middle of the Padma river as dense winter fog has forced authorities to halt services on the Daulatdia-Paturia route.
Md Khaled Newaz, a deputy general manager with Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority, said they suspended the services around 9:30pm on Saturday as visibility fell to zero.
The ferries Rajanigandha and Faridpur were stranded mid-river at that time, he said.
Some vehicles were also stranded in the piers, said the BIWTA official.
The authorities could not confirm when the services would resume.