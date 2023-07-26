    বাংলা

    Police recover two bullet-ridden bodies in Khagrachhari

    The dead are believed to be workers of a local organisation in Matiranga Upazila, according to police

    Khagrachhari Correspondent
    Published : 26 July 2023, 04:23 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 04:23 AM

    Police have retrieved two bullet-riddled bodies from Khagrachhari’s Matiranga Upazila.

    The bodies were found in the Alutila Germplasm area on Wednesday morning, said Mohammad Zakaria, chief of Matiranga Police Station.

    The dead have been identified as Pritimoy Chakma, 46, and Alopan Chakma, 47.

    “The police are present at the scene. Efforts are underway to gather detailed information. The dead are believed to be workers of some local organisation," said Zakaria.

    Shantimoy Tripura, member of Matiranga Sadar Union Ward No. 2, said, "When the locals went to work in the morning, they discovered the bodies and informed the police."

