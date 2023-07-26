Police recover two bullet-ridden bodies in Khagrachhari

The 32-year-old Kajol Rekha Kajoli was gang-raped and killed in October 2019
Police have retrieved two bullet-riddled bodies from Khagrachhari’s Matiranga Upazila.
The bodies were found in the Alutila Germplasm area on Wednesday morning, said Mohammad Zakaria, chief of Matiranga Police Station.
The dead have been identified as Pritimoy Chakma, 46, and Alopan Chakma, 47.
“The police are present at the scene. Efforts are underway to gather detailed information. The dead are believed to be workers of some local organisation," said Zakaria.
Shantimoy Tripura, member of Matiranga Sadar Union Ward No. 2, said, "When the locals went to work in the morning, they discovered the bodies and informed the police."