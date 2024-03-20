Dhaka Elevated Expressway opens exit ramp near FDC

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway exit ramp near the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in the Karwan Bazar section has opened to traffic.

Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader inaugurated the ramp on Wednesday morning. It is the 16th ramp of the expressway to open.

Prior to the inauguration, Quader said, “On Sept 3 last year, the elevated expressway section from the airport to Farmgate was opened. Now the ramp to Karwan Bazar has been opened. It is an Eid present from the prime minister to the people of our country.”

“This project will not be completed this year, but we will be able to open all of it near the start of next year. The Hatirjheel ramp will open next. That is how work is proceeding.”