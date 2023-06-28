    বাংলা

    Dhaka hit by persistent rain, poor weather may continue on Eid day

    Light to moderate rain is forecast for Thursday morning, but the intensity of the showers may decline by afternoon

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 28 June 2023, 07:58 AM
    Updated : 28 June 2023, 07:58 AM

    Dhaka has been drenched by persistent monsoon rains on Wednesday, and scattered showers may continue in the city throughout the day.

    Similar conditions may prevail on Thursday, the day of Eid-ul-Azha, when Muslims perform the ritual sacrifice of animals.

    Light to moderate rains struck all across Bangladesh in the past few days amid the monsoon season. The showers exacerbated the hassles for people visiting cattle markets and those headed home to celebrate the second-largest Muslim festival after Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.

    The highest rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours to 6 am on Wednesday was in Noakhali’s Maijdee Court, at 74 mm. Over the same period, Dhaka recorded 15 mm.

    On Wednesday morning, 29 mm of rain was recorded in three hours in Dhaka.

    Light to moderate rain is in the forecast for Thursday morning, but the intensity of the rain may decline by the afternoon, according to meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir.

    The seaports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep the local cautionary signal No. 3 hoisted as convective clouds formed over the North Bay due to the monsoon.

    Squally weather may affect the maritime ports of the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to a Met Office bulletin.

    The National Eidgah will host the main Eid prayer congregation in Dhaka at 7:30 am, while five congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

    However, the main congregation will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8 am if the weather is unfavourable for the outdoor prayer service.

    “The northern parts of the country will see more rain than the southern regions,” Tariful said, adding that most parts of the country, including Dhaka, will see light to moderate rain. But some places may be struck by heavy to very heavy rains, the meteorologist added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Workers package eggs near crates at Ruichang City Yixiang Agricultural Products factory in Ruichang, Jiangxi province, China, May 30, 2023.
    Their parents made China the world's factory. Can the kids save the family business?
    "The second factory generation" described their attempts to bring family businesses into the modern era with efficiency upgrades while facing different challenges
    Ominous sign for Bangladesh as bordering Assam hit by early monsoon flash flood
    34,189 people affected as flash floods hit Assam
    Last year, record rainfall in Assam and Meghalaya triggered massive floods, which later hit Bangladesh, submerging hundreds of thousands of hectares of arable lands
    Education is key to creating a poverty-free Bangladesh, says Hasina
    Education key to creating a poverty-free nation: Hasina
    The prime minister urged the country's brightest minds to work for the welfare of the people
    A farmer removes dried plants from his parched paddy field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Sept 8, 2015.
    Why is El Nino a concern for Indian monsoon rains?
    In the past, India has experienced below-average rainfall during most El Nino years, sometimes leading to severe drought

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps