Dhaka hit by persistent rain, poor weather may continue on Eid day

The highest rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours to 6 am on Wednesday was in Noakhali’s Maijdee Court, at 74 mm. Over the same period, Dhaka recorded 15 mm.



On Wednesday morning, 29 mm of rain was recorded in three hours in Dhaka.



Light to moderate rain is in the forecast for Thursday morning, but the intensity of the rain may decline by the afternoon, according to meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir.



The seaports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep the local cautionary signal No. 3 hoisted as convective clouds formed over the North Bay due to the monsoon.



Squally weather may affect the maritime ports of the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to a Met Office bulletin.