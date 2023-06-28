Dhaka hit by persistent rain, poor weather may continue on Eid day

Dhaka has been drenched by persistent monsoon rains on Wednesday, and scattered showers may continue in the city throughout the day.
Similar conditions may prevail on Thursday, the day of Eid-ul-Azha, when Muslims perform the ritual sacrifice of animals.
Light to moderate rains struck all across Bangladesh in the past few days amid the monsoon season. The showers exacerbated the hassles for people visiting cattle markets and those headed home to celebrate the second-largest Muslim festival after Eid-ul-Fitr with their families.
The highest rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours to 6 am on Wednesday was in Noakhali’s Maijdee Court, at 74 mm. Over the same period, Dhaka recorded 15 mm.
On Wednesday morning, 29 mm of rain was recorded in three hours in Dhaka.
Light to moderate rain is in the forecast for Thursday morning, but the intensity of the rain may decline by the afternoon, according to meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir.
The seaports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Payra and Mongla have been advised to keep the local cautionary signal No. 3 hoisted as convective clouds formed over the North Bay due to the monsoon.
Squally weather may affect the maritime ports of the North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, according to a Met Office bulletin.
The National Eidgah will host the main Eid prayer congregation in Dhaka at 7:30 am, while five congregations will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.
However, the main congregation will be held at the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 8 am if the weather is unfavourable for the outdoor prayer service.
“The northern parts of the country will see more rain than the southern regions,” Tariful said, adding that most parts of the country, including Dhaka, will see light to moderate rain. But some places may be struck by heavy to very heavy rains, the meteorologist added.