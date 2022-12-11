'Stunned' BNP leaders blame government for vandalising their Naya Paltan headquarters

BNP leaders were in a state of “shock” after discovering the Naya Paltan headquarters in shambles on Sunday after police removed the barricade four days after cordoning it off.

The office was left in ruins with doors to practically all of the rooms destroyed, and furniture broken, glasses shattered on tables, closets full of documents all over the place and the CCTV cameras in pieces as well.

After entering the office, the organising secretary in charge of the place, Syed Emran Saleh Prince, said the government has "ransacked" the central office much the same way it has "pillaged" the country.

Police locked down Naya Paltan on Dec 7 amid tensions over where the BNP would hold their Dec 10 rally. The situation eventually boiled down to clashes between law enforcers and BNP supporters when one person died and many others were hurt.

Police then stormed the office and detained Abdus Salam, Amanullah Aman, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi among other leaders and hundreds of supporters. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was barred from entering the office that day and the day after, before being arrested at his home.

During the operation, police said improvised explosives were thrown at them from the office where "acts of sabotage" were being planned. So they cordoned it off as a “crime scene.”