Bangladesh replaces another 110 UNOs ahead of elections

The Election Commission has ordered the replacement of 110 Upazila executive officers (UNOs) throughout Bangladesh, marking the second phase of an administrative shake-up aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the upcoming 12th national elections.
On Thursday, the election regulator approved a transfer list submitted by the Ministry of Public Administration, according to EC Secretary Md Jahangir.
The EC has endorsed the relocation of as many as 205 UNOs ahead of the Jan 7 polls.
"The commission recommended the replacement of UNOs who had been serving in the same constituency for more than a year," said Jahangir.
Accordingly, the ministry made a proposal to transfer the administrative officials in three phases.
The first phase saw the replacement of 47 UNOs, followed by 110 in the second phase. Another 48 officials are set to be transferred in the third phase.