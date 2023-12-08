    বাংলা

    Bangladesh replaces another 110 UNOs ahead of elections

    The Election Commission approved the transfer of administrators who had been in the same constituency for over a year

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 05:23 AM
    Updated : 8 Dec 2023, 05:23 AM

    The Election Commission has ordered the replacement of 110 Upazila executive officers (UNOs) throughout Bangladesh, marking the second phase of an administrative shake-up aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the upcoming 12th national elections.

    On Thursday, the election regulator approved a transfer list submitted by the Ministry of Public Administration, according to EC Secretary Md Jahangir.

    The EC has endorsed the relocation of as many as 205 UNOs ahead of the Jan 7 polls.

    "The commission recommended the replacement of UNOs who had been serving in the same constituency for more than a year," said Jahangir.

    Accordingly, the ministry made a proposal to transfer the administrative officials in three phases.

    The first phase saw the replacement of 47 UNOs, followed by 110 in the second phase. Another 48 officials are set to be transferred in the third phase.

    RELATED STORIES
    A demonstrator is draped in a piece of fabric with a slogan as activists take part in a global protest to end fossil fuels, in London, Britain, September 16, 2023.
    COP28: will there be an agreement to phase out fossil fuels?
    Burning fossil fuels for energy is by far the biggest cause of climate change. UN climate negotiations, however, have yet to address the issue head on
    Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur
    Bangladeshi victims in Malaysia warehouse collapse identified
    Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has contacted the families of the victims to send the bodies back to the country
    Fallen tree in Brahmanbaria snaps Dhaka’s rail links with Sylhet, Chattogram for 2 hours
    Fallen tree snaps Dhaka-Ctg-Sylhet rail links for 2 hours
    Two trains were stranded in Brahmanbaria and Kishoreganj
    UN experts express concerns over political violence, mass arrests in Bangladesh ahead of election
    UN experts express concerns over violence, mass arrests in Bangladesh
    They also expressed alarm at the threats to media freedom, noting that attacks, surveillance, intimidation and judicial harassment of the press has led to widespread self-censorship

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron