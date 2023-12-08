Bangladesh replaces another 110 UNOs ahead of elections

The EC has endorsed the relocation of as many as 205 UNOs ahead of the Jan 7 polls.

"The commission recommended the replacement of UNOs who had been serving in the same constituency for more than a year," said Jahangir.

Accordingly, the ministry made a proposal to transfer the administrative officials in three phases.

The first phase saw the replacement of 47 UNOs, followed by 110 in the second phase. Another 48 officials are set to be transferred in the third phase.