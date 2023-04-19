Trains running on time, crowds under control despite Eid rush

In a dramatic turn of events before Eid, trains are leaving stations on time with tight supervision as authorities bar people from travelling on the roof of carriages and limit tickets for standing rooms.

In previous years, trains would be overwhelmed by passengers hurtling towards their hometowns before Eid while putting their lives on the line.

The Eid journeys this time appear to be quite different, said Ashikur Rahman, a passenger travelling to Rajshahi. He boarded the Banalata Express, which was on its way from Kamalapur Station at the stroke of 1:30 pm on Wednesday.