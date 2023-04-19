    বাংলা

    Trains running on time, crowds under control despite Eid rush

    Authorities are enforcing rules on travelling on train roofs and standing-room tickets

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 April 2023, 10:49 AM
    Updated : 19 April 2023, 10:49 AM

    In a dramatic turn of events before Eid, trains are leaving stations on time with tight supervision as authorities bar people from travelling on the roof of carriages and limit tickets for standing rooms.

    In previous years, trains would be overwhelmed by passengers hurtling towards their hometowns before Eid while putting their lives on the line.

    The Eid journeys this time appear to be quite different, said Ashikur Rahman, a passenger travelling to Rajshahi. He boarded the Banalata Express, which was on its way from Kamalapur Station at the stroke of 1:30 pm on Wednesday.

    “In previous years, I booked train tickets after staying up all night. But there was no place for me to sit on overcrowded trains. I’d somehow shove my way through the door, but there was little opportunity to do anything else,” he said.

    “But this time, my ticket was checked several times on my way in. I got on the train and took my seat without any difficulties. It appears I’ll get home without any hassle this time.”

    Authorities mandated selling tickets against NID cards from March, banned travel for anyone other than those who booked the tickets, and made it obligatory for passengers to note their travelling partners. All this has seemingly brought about a welcome change to the scenario at rail stations.

    Railway officials said stringent measures were in place to restrict passengers from climbing onto the roof of trains at Kamalapur Railway Station and Dhaka Airport Railway Station.

    Reduced crowd pressure allowed trains to move at regular speeds and, in turn, maintain their schedules.

    On Wednesday, 26 trains left Kamalapur Railway Station with only the Nilphamari-bound Nilsagar Express suffering a 40-minute delay.

    Authorities were keeping a watchful eye at the train station entrance, the base of the station building, and platforms to ensure that only individuals who booked tickets got on the trains.

    Passengers were satisfied with the tight restriction as well.

    Ishtiak Hasan, a passenger on the Chattogram-bound Mahanagar Prabhati, said: “I had no trouble booking tickets or getting on the train. There’s no crowd and it’s a smooth trip.”

    Sabrina Akter, who is travelling to Jamalpur’s Dewanganj on the Teesta Express, said: “It was so hard just to get on the train before. We had worries about getting seats after buying tickets. But that is not the case this time. The railway authorities deserve our gratitude.”

    Unlike previous years, when standing rooms were not specific, tickets for a maximum of 25 percent of a train’s total number of seats can be sold to passengers willing to stand for the entirety of their trips this time.

