Rescue efforts continue for second day after deadly oxygen plant blast

Fire service workers have continued rescue operations for the second day after a deadly blast at Sheema Group’s oxygen plant in Chattogram’s Sitakunda killed at least six people on Saturday.

The second day’s rescue work started at 6 am on Sunday, said Abdul Hamid Mia, a deputy assistant director at the fire service.

Sheema Oxygen Plant, which produced oxygen for industrial use, is located in the Kadam Rasul area of Sonaichhari near the Dhaka-Chattogam highway. The massive explosion rocked the area around 4:30 pm on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion was so intense that it flung heavy metal debris as far as 500 yards, killing a man sitting in a firewood and charcoal shop. Rescuers pulled out the bodies of five other victims from the factory.

At least 20 others are undergoing treatment for injuries.