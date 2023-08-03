    বাংলা

    Autorickshaw driver among three dead in Narsingdi road crash

    An unidentified car rammed an autorickshaw on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Shibpur Upazila

    Three people, including an autorickshaw driver, have been killed after an unidentified car slammed into the vehicle on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narsingdi’s Shibpur Upazila.

    The incident took place in the Syednagar area around 12:30 pm on Thursday, said Itakhola Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Abul Khayer.

    The victims have been identified as Nasir Uddin, 26, Joj Mia, 23, and Shahin Hossain, 28. All of them were residents of Shibpur’s Kamargaon.

    “An unidentified car fled after crashing into the autorickshaw as the three-wheeler reached Dhaka-Sylhet Highway from a regional road, leaving driver Nasir dead on the spot,” Khayer said.

    Joj and Shahin died on their way to the Narsingdi 100-Bed Zilla Hospital. Police sent the bodies to the Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue afterwards.

    Law enforcers have recovered CCTV footage to identify the car which has been on the run since the accident. A case is being prepared over the incident, Khayer added.

