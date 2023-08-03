Autorickshaw driver among three dead in Narsingdi road crash

Three people, including an autorickshaw driver, have been killed after an unidentified car slammed into the vehicle on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway in Narsingdi’s Shibpur Upazila.

The incident took place in the Syednagar area around 12:30 pm on Thursday, said Itakhola Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Abul Khayer.

The victims have been identified as Nasir Uddin, 26, Joj Mia, 23, and Shahin Hossain, 28. All of them were residents of Shibpur’s Kamargaon.